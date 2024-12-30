Night Court's Big Bang Theory Reunion Between Melissa Rauch And Mayim Bialik Will Pay Homage To A Totally Different Sitcom, And I'm Here For The Dancing

Night Court returns in the 2025 TV schedule to follow up on the holiday episode that featured a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion, and the winter premiere will deliver an even bigger reunion with Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik joining Melissa Rauch. Not only will there be Easter eggs for their mutual CBS show, but also for Blossom, a.k.a. the classic '90s sitcom that was Bialik's big break into television. First looks at her episode reveal that some of those Easter eggs will be pretty obvious, and I'm already excited for what appears to be Mayim Bialik and Abby doing the Blossom dance!

And when I say that the first looks seemingly show Mayim Bialik and Abby doing the Blossom dance instead of Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, I mean that literally. Instead of playing a new character like what Kunal Nayyar did in his Night Court debut, the Call Me Kat vet will play a fictionalized version of herself who may be as obsessed with Melissa Rauch's character as Abby is with Blossom. It may just be a dream come true for Abby that Bialik seems to be teaching her the iconic Blossom dance in the first look below:

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Bialik's version of herself may be stalking Abby on Night Court, but that doesn't mean they can't dance their way through a sitcom homage by the time the final credits roll! The episode, called "Mayim Worst Enemy," will include a moment that is straight out of the Blossom opening with a recreation of Bialik's pose with co-star Jenna von Oÿ back in the day:

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Something tells me that we won't be getting too many nods to Bialik's Jeopardy hosting gig in her Night Court episode when there's Blossom and Big Bang Theory in her background! I just want to know if Bialik was able to teach Melissa Rauch the dance from memory, or if she needed a refresher too... assuming that we really are getting the Blossom dance. Another photo proves which of Bialik's projects Abby is a diehard fan of:

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

That's a Blossom hat like what Mayim Bialik regularly wore if ever I saw one! She may not have sported one from start to finish in every episode of the sitcom's five seasons on NBC, but I can easily believe that Abby could have already had that hat in her closet as a Blossom superfan. Another first look at the episode reveals that Bialik will come before Abby after (allegedly?) committing a crime, with John Larroquette's Dan Fielding as her defense:

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

And if none of these first looks really seem to hint at the plot of Mayim Bialik stalking Abby, this last one below may do the trick! Check out the actress sporting a blonde wig opposite Melissa Rauch:

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Night Court, featuring Mayim Bialik as a stalker version of herself! This won't be the show's first Big Bang Theory reunion, and Melissa Rauch told us that everybody from her old show is welcome on Night Court, but it certainly seems like one that fans of both shows won't want to miss.