'It Was Immediate': John Larroquette And Marsha Warfield Open Up About Reuniting For Night Court Season 2
John Larroquette and Marsha Warfield shared thoughts on reuniting on Night Court.
The return of Night Court for Season 2 in the 2024 TV schedule both paid off on the cliffhanger from back in the spring and delivered a proper reunion of original series stars John Larroquette and Marsha Warfield. While the two shared a very brief scene in the Season 1 finale, they joined forces again as Dan and Roz to start the second season, and it was a blast to the past. When the stars spoke with CinemaBlend, they addressed working together again and settling back into their former dynamic.
Marsha Warfield showed her support for the Night Court revival starring Melissa Rauch and bringing back John Larroquette long before her surprise appearance as Roz, and had a much easier time keeping the secret of Roz's return than Melissa Rauch did! Dan and Roz felt like they were back to their old dynamic to start Season 2, even though the circumstances of Roz being arrested while Dan was a judge in New Orleans were very different from anything in the original series.
CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell spoke with Marsha Warfield about Night Court and asked about her collaborating with John Larroquette and finding their former rhythm. She responded:
The actress certainly isn't kidding about John Larroquette as a hit on the awards circuit back in the day! He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys in four consecutive years from 1985-1988 and won every time. Warfield joined the show in its fourth season as the bailiff Roz, following the deaths of Selma Diamond after two seasons and Florence Halop after one.
Joining Night Court was a big deal for Warfield as her first series regular credit, and she had nothing but praise for Larroquette during the original run of the series as well as the revival.
For his part, John Larroquette also only had praise for Marsha Warfield for her return in her two episodes of the revival so far (both available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription). He also noted that the circumstances were very different from their initial time together, as they were the last remaining members of the original cast. During NBC's press event for Night Court Season 2, I asked Larroquette about working with Warfield again, and he shared:
John Larroquette had previously spoken about the difficulty of returning for the Night Court revival after the passing of former cast mates Harry Anderson in 2018 at the age of 65, Charles Robinson in 2021 at 75, and Markie Post at 70 in 2021. He hadn't seen Marsha Warfield in person since the memorial for Markie Post, and noted that Warfield reprising her role for Night Court was a "happy" reason to see each other.
It remains to be seen if and when Marsha Warfield will return for more of Night Court Season 2, but my fingers are crossed! In a fun twist, John Larroquette wasn't the only star to reunite with somebody from a former show in the second season, as Melissa Rauch worked again with a Big Bang Theory familiar face. Tune in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Night Court!
