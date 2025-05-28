Netflix Has A New Comedy Coming From The Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre, And A 3rd Rock From The Sun Star Is Involved

There’s always room for surprises on the 2025 TV schedule, or any major release lineup for that matter. And our roster of upcoming Netflix movies and TV shows will see comedian Leanne Morgan contributing her own offering to the fold. What’s more, Morgan's aptly titled sitcom, Leanne, sees her teaming up with Big Bang Theory producer Chuck Lorre, and 3rd Rock from the Sun’s Kristen Johnston. Quite frankly, this sounds like a match in sitcom heaven.

Set to be available for Netflix subscription holders starting July 31st, Leanne is also a reunion between Mom collaborators co-creator Lorre and co-star Johnston. The actress is set to play the role of Carol on the upcoming show, and here’s the official premise for the upcoming sitcom:

Leanne's life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you're a grandmother and in menopause isn't exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.

Having two collaborators like Kristen Johnston and Chuck Lorre on a project like Leanne makes perfect sense. Both have not only worked together, but also have been a part of shows some would consider to be among the best sitcoms of all time.

Lorre, in particular, seems to have a bit of a magic touch with these sorts of things, especially when you count other network juggernauts like Two and a Half Men among his winning streak. But, of course, the golden goose continues to be The Big Bang Theory, of which there's yet another spinoff program in the works that'll hit HBO Max at some point.

It’s also fitting that Leanne Morgan’s eponymous sitcom would have the actor known for playing Sally Solomon for six seasons on NBC as a supportive figure. Kristen Johnston’s candid revelations about battling substance abuse show that the TV comedy legend knows the experience of building one’s self back up first hand.

As she Kristen Johnston used that skillset amid Mom's eight-season run, she's both a symbol of laughter and resilience. Which, as you've read in the synopsis above, is exactly what this new project calls for.

(Image credit: Patrick McElhenney/Netflix)

Given her stellar acting chops, Johnston, along with Morgan, may just introduce the world to its next sitcom obsession. And, with George and Mandy’s First Marriage’s first season finale in the books, Chuck Lorre fans will have something to help kill time until that recent CBS hit makes its way back to TV.

Be sure to tune in when Leanne hits the airwaves on July 31st, only on Netflix. However, if you want to introduce yourself to Morgan’s stand-up, you can catch her special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, which is currently streaming on that same platform.