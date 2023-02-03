I Rewatched All Of The Harry Potter Movies And Wow I Have Thoughts

The world of Harry Potter is something I have been familiar with for several years – if not decades at this point.

Those who know me – and those who are getting to know me – will understand that the Wizarding World is something that means a lot to me. Literally a Valentine’s Day gift from a few years ago from my boyfriend was Harry Potter merchandise and a catered Harry Potter movies marathon. I’m a huge fan of these fantasy movies, more than most. So I decided to re-watch them again, now as an older woman.

And, I have to say, there are some thoughts I have about the films that could be controversial – and others some might agree with. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone Is Kind of Slow

I have to say it – I now think the first movie is impeccably slow.

I mean that in the best way I can say it, because it’s still a very magical movie. But, in my movie-watching mind now, it’s so slow compared to the films that come after. Granted, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was meant to work as the launch pad for the universe, and launch off into the stars it did.

But, knowing what I know now about the series, the first film is quite slow. While we are introduced to magic, it almost feels more like a school movie rather than a full on fantasy epic like we’re given later. I do, however, still love the Diagon Alley scene. That holds my heart – especially when Hagrid gives Harry ( played by Daniel Radcliffe ) Hedwig. May you rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

However, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Is Still Top-Tier

I think the collective thought process of all fans is that Harry Potter got better (and darker) as the films went on. But I have to say, out of all the Harry Potter films , the third movie is still the best in my opinion.

It’s not necessarily as dark as the other ones, but shows a twist in genre as the children enter their teenage years. The shift is shown through Harry’s PTSD with the dementors, the way werewolves are introduced, even the subject matter at hand is darker – a supposed evil wizard on the loose and looking for Harry. It’s just a great film.

Also, it’s directed by Alfonso Cuaron, an Academy Award-winning director, and it’s the last one to feature a John Williams soundtrack. Truly amazing.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Draco Malfoy Is Sort Of Annoying

Okay, I know we all know he was very annoying in the first couple of films – but I’m talking throughout the whole series.

I’ll be honest – I had the hugest crush on Draco as a kid. There’s something about brooding boys that as a young teenager, I was so attracted to. Not sure why. But now, as an adult, I can fully say that Draco is just annoying the whole way through. The only time I really feel bad for him is in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, where we really get insight into his character.

Other than that, his character is so surface level. There’s barely any depth there besides his daddy issues with Lucius – I feel that even Lucius was given more time to shine on screen rather than Draco. He could have been a seriously well-developed character but he just feels out of place for most of the franchise and as a foil to Harry.

Granted, I do still love that it put Tom Felton on the map (if you haven’t read his biography, check it out) . But the character of Draco has lost its charm on me.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Snape Had No Right To Be Such A Jerk To Harry

Nah. I don’t care about this “Always” crap anymore. Snape had no right to act like such a jerk to Harry.

I understand that whenever he looked at Harry, he not only saw Lily, but also saw James Potter, and that made him even more upset, but this is a legit student. Someone that he was not only assigned to take care of, but teach. And he literally treats Harry like absolute crap throughout the series.

All of a sudden, we’re expected to forgive him at the end because of his love for Lily that he’s “always” kept in his heart? No. That’s no excuse. I don’t care how much you love someone – you don’t act like a jerk to their son. That’s just not right. I love Alan Rickman as Snape but that character rubs me the wrong way sometimes.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hermione Is Quite Possibly The Only Reason Harry And Ron Made It To Eighteen

Bless Hermione’s soul, because Ron and Harry should have died in the first movie.

To be honest, I’ve always loved Hermione because she was not only portrayed amazingly by Emma Watson , but her character is just so smart and always seems to find a way out, whether in the books or the movies.

Think of her knowing the answer to the Devil’s Snare riddle in the first movie – they literally would have died if she didn’t bring that up. Or her knowing the protection charm to shield their camp from the people chasing them in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. She’s just the best – bless Hogwarts for giving her Ron and Harry.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Actually Feel Bad For Harry In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

I remember as a child I was aggravated by Harry in the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, because of his mood swings and apparent teenage “angst,” but I have to agree with Daniel Radcliffe that the movie has slowly become one of my favorites of the series, probably under POA, because I feel for Harry now, as an adult.

I can see the pain he is going through, the confusion of what he’s feeling, this strange connection that he has with Voldemort – and of course, the death of Sirius Black , which breaks him. I’m pretty sure I cried more now as an adult watching that scene than as a kid.

Harry was going through it for real – and I only understand him now.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yup, Dobby’s Death Still Stings

I’m not going to get too deep into this because I’m still upset about it. Dobby’s death is honestly one of the saddest of the series.

It’s just the way they film it – where he went out as a free elf, saving his friends, in the arms of the person he cared the most about…

Stop, I’m crying. I gotta go.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

They Really Knew How To Conclude A Franchise Back In 2011

I’m going to be honest – I don’t like the new Fantastic Beast films . I enjoyed the first, but ever since then, I feel like it’s only gone down in quality as characters are replaced and removed and barely spoken about and the premise has changed dramatically.

With Harry Potter, they really knew how to close this series out. Granted, the whole book series had been completed by the time the last film came out, but it was still so effortlessly done that it makes me yearn for the old days when there weren't as many spinoffs or prequels as there are now.

They really knew how to close the last film – with the core three, smiling as their own children head off to Hogwarts, their own adventures beginning. That would have been a great way to end this franchise for good – but money always calls.