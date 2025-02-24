OG Fans Tuned In For The Suits: LA Premiere, And A Lot Of Them Had The Same Reaction: ‘I Have No Idea’

There are spoilers for the first episode of Suits LA, “Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday,” so read on at your own discretion.

Suits LA – arguably one of the most anticipated titles on the 2025 TV schedule – made its debut on NBC this past Sunday. Its premiere marked the beginning of a new chapter in the fictional universe created by Aaron Korsh. Leading up to the first episode, there was chatter amongst OG fans on social media regarding how the legal drama might compare to its beloved predecessor. Well, now that they’ve seen the pilot, they’re sharing thoughts, and a lot of them are saying the same thing when it comes to the narrative.

The spinoff series (streamable with a Peacock subscription) centers on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former New York-based federal prosecutor who now helps run a law firm in Los Angeles. Black’s professional life is ultimately upended, though, when his longtime partner and friend, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) uses a merger to cut him out of the business. On paper, that sounds interesting enough, but a number of fans who later reacted via social media argue that the story isn’t set up effectively. Check out what one person had to say:

Is this the pilot episode or episode 3? It feels like they threw all these characters at us without any introduction and expect us to understand their current storylines they're involved it. I'm trying soo hard to like this but it's giving rushed production. 🤷🏻‍♂️#SuitsLA

As noted by the fan above and echoed by others, the show seems to thrust viewers smack dab in the middle of massive storylines in just the first episode. That seems to have resulted in a somewhat disorienting pilot, as another person shared the following thought:

the way they set this up is so confusing i have no clue what's going on and i'm 40 min deep #SuitsLA

In just its first episode, Suits LA does indeed dive deep into the inner workings of its characters. Ted Black’s backstory, in particular, is explored in great depth, as there’s a flashback nightmare to his last case in New York, which ended in disaster. Viewers are also given a taste of Black’s complicated relationship with his father, who may have something to do with the death of Ted’s brother, Eddie. This level of familial focus in the inaugural episode seemed to be disorienting for this next fan:

being plunged into the storylines of everyone's birth givers, uncles & cousins twice removed without properly introducing the main characters is where they fumbled. i have no idea what i just watched. #SuitsLA

One gets the impression that fans were simply seeking further context while watching. Another social media user made the appeal for it when sharing their thoughts on X:

Me looking for the context to this terrible first episode. #SuitsLA

The original Suits did indeed tackle the complicated personal relationships that characters like Harvey Specter, Rachel Zane and more were entangled in. However, the USA Network arguably began in a more traditional way narrative-wise, compared to its successor. Ironically, before the LA premiere there was much “Internet commentary” about the show being too similar to its predecessor. But, to hear this other viewer talk, they’re very different:

#SuitsLA Premiere. This is so bad. Every interaction is horrible attempt at witty banter. Legit feels like a TikTok parody of original Suits. Zero character development. Zero idea what is going on. Feel like I started midseason. Who are these people?

We must remember, of course, that LA is only one episode into its run, so it's certainly possible that the edges will be smoothened out a bit as time goes on. Fans of the OG show also do have some elements to look forward to, including the return of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey. When discussing the reason for Specter’s return, Aaron Korsh explained that NBC wanted at least one member of the original Suits cast to appear on the show.

Of course, guest stars and connective tissue alone can’t save a series. Hopefully, this new TV offering will find its footing as time goes on. It may be challenging to win over longtime fans of the legal-based franchise, but it’s definitely not impossible for the spinoff to rebound following a first episode that could’ve been a bit more refined.

New episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Also, those who’d like to check all nine seasons of the original show can stream the episodes using a Netflix subscription.