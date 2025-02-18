Stephen Amell Addresses The ‘Internet Commentary’ About Suits L.A. Supposedly Being Too Similar To The OG Show

After Suits’ record-breaking resurgence on Netflix, the series is making another comeback with its upcoming spinoff Suits L.A., premiering soon on the 2025 TV schedule. The series will take things to the West Coast, this time at an entertainment law firm in Los Angeles led by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black. Although the show is different from its parent series, with new characters and new storylines, there are still plenty of fans online who think the two are pretty similar by just seeing the promos, and Amell is addressing the commentary.

Suits L.A. doesn’t premiere until this Sunday on NBC, so all that fans have gotten to know about the show is from descriptions, promos, and brief sneak peeks. But it’s enough that they’ve been comparing the new drama to USA Network’s legal series. While speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Amell discussed what fans have been saying and their opinions on the new show, saying that people should wait until it actually airs to say something:

It’s weird because I’m playing a new character that a lot of people feel like is a reimagining of another character, but he’s not. Internet commentary is a very, very loud but very, very small portion of the overall fandom at large. If you are adamant that you’re not watching anything but the original show, God bless you. I kind of feel bad for you because it’s the same creative team, and it’s an extension of the universe. None of it really matters until the show airs.

It’s not unusual for people to have opinions and make assumptions for shows and movies before they premiere. And when it comes to Suits L.A., they already have something to compare it to, and even though they really only have promos, it unfortunately has been enough to go off of.

From Stephen Amell's description, though, the promos are only just the beginning, and fans will want to tune in to see just how different Suits L.A. is. Of course, there will probably be some similarities, but it will be exciting to see how the spinoff is its own show. And creator Aaron Korsh can vouch for both shows, saying,

Suits LA is certainly not a copy of Suits. These characters are unique people with their own drives, their own desires, their own senses of humor, and their own things that tick them off.

It’s hard to come up with an opinion for a show that hasn’t even premiered yet, and since both Stephen Amell and Aaron Korsh are praising Suits L.A. for how different it is, I'm left thinking it must be true. These characters are completely new, played by new actors at a different law firm on the other side of the country. Even though fans will probably still point out some similarities at first, it might just take a bit for Suits L.A. to really come into its own.

That being said, there will be one striking similarity at one point in the first season of Suits L.A. and that will be Harvey Specter. Gabriel Macht will be returning to portray the powerful attorney for multiple episodes, and he reportedly has a previous history with Amell’s Ted Black. Not too much has been revealed about his upcoming appearance, but it will be exciting to see him return.

People may just want to wait until Suits L.A. premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC before giving their opinions. But it should be interesting to see how it compares to Suits, which people can watch with a Netflix subscription and Peacock subscription to prepare themselves.