One Of Josh Duggar's Sisters Has Been Charged With Endangering A Minor

Over the years, the Duggar family has made headlines for a myriad of reasons. The massive clan, which is best known for starring in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, has experienced both highs and lows before the public’s eyes. Eldest son Josh Duggar , for instance, has been in the headlines as of late and, now, another sibling is facing a legal matter of their own. Apparently, eldest daughter Jana Duggar is facing charges, stemming from alleged endangerment of a child.

The 31-year-old Jana Duggar has formally been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. This information comes via a Washington County court document obtained by The Today Show . Per the document, the alleged situation took place on September 9, and Duggar has reportedly pleaded not guilty in the matter. The document did not disclose specific information on the situation.

At present, the former reality TV star’s lawyer has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. A formal court hearing is currently set to take place on January 10, 2022. As Today explains, based on Arkansas law, she faces up to three months in prison as well as a fine of up to $1,000 should she be found guilty of the charges.

As previously alluded to, this news comes on the heels of Josh Duggar being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornograpy. Duggar currently faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for the respective convictions. Reports currently indicate that this situation is not connected to the recent charges filed against Jana.

Jana Duggar, like much of her family, first entered the public eye after appearing in the 2004 TLC documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again. The doc sought to shed a light on the growing brood of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The family would eventually be featured in two additional features before the launch of 17 Kids and Counting in 2008. Following its cancellation in 2015, Jana continued to make appearances on the spinoff series, Counting On , before that show was also cancelled in 2021.

Like a number of her siblings, Jana Duggar’s personal life has been the subject of significant media coverage. Viewers particularly seem quite interested in her love life. Just last year, she was reportedly linked to Bringing up Bates star Lawson Bates . With this, Duggar has opened up about the speculation regarding her personal life, saying that she doesn’t allow the “pressure” to dominate her life. She said that she, instead, aims to “stay busy” with whatever comes her way.

Further details on the TLC alum’s legal situation are sure to be divulged as the hearing proceeds early next year. CinemaBlend will be sure to keep you up to date with all of the details as they arrive.