How To Watch Richard Gadd's Half Man And Stream The Baby Reindeer Creator's New Drama From Anywhere

Baby Reindeer was an undeniable boom for creator Richard Gadd, who quickly went from UK familiar to an award-amassing household name around the globe. Understandably, his first follow-up series has sparked a ton of attention, and is winning over critics with its brutal story. Read on to find out how to watch Half Man from anywhere in the world, for free or without additional costs.

Where To Watch Half Man

PREMIERE DATE: April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET HOW TO WATCH: HBO and HBO Max in the U.S.

Outside the U.S.? Read on to learn how to watch from anywhere.

How To Watch Half Man In The U.S.

(Image credit: HBO)

Baby Reindeer fans won't be able to find Richard Gadd's newest show streaming on Netflix, but there are two ways to watch Half Man in the U.S. when it debuts on Thursday, April 23. The series will be airing linearly via HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will also be streaming via HBO Max.

Traveling or working outside the U.S.? You'll be inclined to use a VPN to unblock HBO or HBO Max when out of the country and needing to access your already paid-for subscription. Take aim at NordVPN to save 75%.

How To Watch Half Man From Anywhere In The World

U.S. citizens vacationing or working outside the country need not worry, as signing on for a VPN will give you access to your HBO Max sub from anywhere in the world, with NordVPN being our top choice. Not familiar with using VPNs to connect to your favorite services such as YouTube TV or Sling? Here's a quick guide.

Watch Half Man as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN (Save 76% and get 3 free months!), our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – including YouTube TV and HBO Max – and doing so speedily and securely from any mobile device, desktop or laptop, TV, or gaming console. Get 24/7 customer support, and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, which currently has a deal for 76% off + 3 months extra.

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Half Man, head to your TV-streaming service for HBO access, or sign into your HBO Max subscription, and start watching!

How To Watch Half Man In The UK

Audiences currently settled in the UK have several options to choose from to watch Half Man when it premieres. It will officially drop via BBC iPlayer on April 24 at 6 a.m. BST. It will also be airing linearly on BBC One later the same day at 10:40 p.m. BST.

(If you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., you can definitely use NordVPN or another option to connect to BBC iPlayer.)

How To Watch Half Man In Canada

Half Man is currently set to stream in Canada via the platform Crave, and will start up on Friday, April 24.

Anyone traveling in Canada from the U.S. or UK is only a VPN sign-up away from accessing the Half Man premiere.

How To Watch Half Man In Australia And New Zealand

Australian viewers can find Half Man premiering on Stan on Friday, April 24.

Meanwhile, those in New Zealand can find Half Man for free through TVNZ+, also on Friday, April 24.

Those traveling to Australia and New Zealand from the U.S. or UK can easily access a VPN to watch Richard Gadd's latest TV creation.

Quick Facts About Half Man

(Image credit: HBO)

What Half Man Will Be About

Created by Richard Gadd, Half Man centers on the long and complicated relationship between brothers Ruben (portrayed as an adult by Gadd and as a youth by Stuart Campbell) and Niall (Jamie Bell as an adult, Mitchell Robertson when younger). The story picks up as Ruben comes back into Niall's life on the latter's wedding day, but then careens back nearly 40 years into their shared past.

Viewers will witness their amicable early days after meeting as teenagers, and will watch them rise up through the hardships, challenges and sporadic victories that pepper their adulthood right up until their falling out. It's an exploration of what it means to be a man, and all the struggles that come with it, both self-created and beyond.

Episode 1: Airing April 23, 2026

Episode 2: Airing April 30, 2026

Episode 3: Airing May 7, 2026

Episode 4: Airing May 14, 2026

Episode 5: Airing May 21, 2026

Episode 6: Airing May 28, 2026

Half Man Trailer