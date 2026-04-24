Lena Dunham Went Off About Adam Driver In New Book, But What Has He Said About Working On Girls?
It was Driver's big break.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Lena Dunham's Girls is definitely on the list of HBO shows that got the world talking, and the discourse hasn't really slowed in the years since the 2017 series finale aired. Folks with an HBO Max subscription regularly re-watch the award-winning series, and that's happening even more as a result of her new memoir. And while Dunham's accusations about on-set conflicts with Adam Driver have gone viral, what has the House of Gucci actor said about working with her?
Lena Dunham recently released her new memoir Famesick, which includes details about her time working as showrunner/star/writer/director on Girls. Her comments about Driver quickly went viral, including claims he threw a chair and punched a wall during a disagreement with her. An interview with the 42-year-old actor for The Daily Beast has since resurfaced, where she spoke about working with Dunham on the Season 3 episode "Role-Play." In his words:
This certainly paints a different picture, with Driver gushing over his time working with Lena Dunham. Obviously, the show would continue for another three seasons, and during that time he became a movie star after debuting as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Still, his above comment will stand in juxtaposition to the incident she described in her new memoir.Article continues below
Elsewhere in her memoir, Lena Dunham admitted she was surprised by the public's response to the character of Adam in the show. Because while Hannah's love interest was fairly unwell throughout the early seasons, folks still found Adam Driver's performance charming. The two characters would go on to be one of Girls' biggest will-they-won't-they couples throughout the show's run on the air.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
If you want to re-watch HBO's Girls you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
Even if there were some explosive conflicts during filming, the above quote seems to show how much fun Adam Driver had working with Lena Dunham on Girls. For her part, she doesn't seem to fault him, and instead was trying to talk about the challenge of being the boss on a major TV show at such a young age.
While doing press for her new book, Dunham admitted she has some ideas for a Girls movie. I have to wonder if it would include the return of Adam, especially since he was last seen in an explosive relationship with Jemima Kirke's Jessa. Fingers crossed we get to see that follow-up project sometime in the future.
Girls is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. As for Adam Driver, he's attached to a number of upcoming film projects, both on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. You can buy Lena Dunham's memoir Famesick now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.