The Most Disappointing TV Show Cancellations In March 2026, Including The Buffy Pilot

The first quarter of the 2026 TV schedule is about to wrap, and we’re now on the path to an expected May cancellation bloodbath, at least if 2026 pans out like past years have. That said, a number of broadcast and streaming shows have already had their fates sealed, with around 10 shows facing the worst news across the month of March.

The full gamut is on display here, with fully confirmed cancellations hitting some shows before their current seasons wrapped and others that haven’t aired in months, as well as unconfirmed final season reports from certain creators and stars. There’s even a post-pilot cancellation in the bunch, given its pop culture importance.

Watson (CBS) - Canceled After 2 Seasons

(Image credit: CBS)

Final Episode Date: May 3, 2026

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One of CBS’ final on-the-bubble shows of the 2025-2026 season, Morris Chestnut’s medical drama Watson was officially canceled five weeks before its Season 2-slash-series finale, and less than three weeks after filming concluded. Considering its sizeable ratings dip had pretty much sealed its fate when the year began, the creative team hopefully crafted a conclusion that does feel wholly conclusive, with as few “Unresolved Mysteries” as can be. (That’s the penultimate ep’s title.)

Talamasca: The Secret Order (AMC) - Canceled After 1 Season

(Image credit: AMC)

Final Episode: November 23, 2025

The third AMC series to be based on Anne Rice’s highbrow horror lit, Talamasca: The Secret Order stood alone in not being a direct adaptation of any one particular work. As such, its focus was more strayed than both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, and audiences were not as quick to show up for its supernatural spectating. Both of those series are returning for third seasons, but AMC decided this month not to (secret) order a second season.

Access Hollywood (Syndicated) - Canceled After 30 Seasons

(Image credit: NBCU)

Final Episode Date: TBA September 2026

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For 30 years, Access Hollywood has given TV viewers all manner of celebrity and entertainment news, even if its name hasn’t stayed the same the entire time. Both the flagship series and its spinoff Access Daily were part of the cancellations tied to NBCUniversal ending production on all first-run syndicated series. The current season — led by Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans — will still continue to film and air until it concludes in late summer. It’s currently unknown if the brand will continue via social media and YouTube.

Palm Royale (Apple TV) - Canceled After 2 Seasons

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Final Episode Date: January 14, 2026

Across its two seasons, the Kristen Wiig-starring dramedy Palm Royale essentially told the full story of its source material, Juliaet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, and already closed out on a tight note. The chance to continue the characters’ stories was there, but Apple TV shut off the resorts lights’ two months after the finale debuted.

Yes, Chef! (NBC)

(Image credit: NBC)

The Steve Wilkos Show (Syndicated)

(Image credit: NBCU)

Final Episode Date: TBA September 2026

One of several syndicated daytime series to get disappointing news in March, The Steve Wilkos Show is set to conclude at the end of its currently airing 19th seasons. The former head of security on The Jerry Springer Show, Steve Wilkos has followed in the footsteps of Springer, Maury Povich and others in showcasing society's ills. Repeats will continue to air in syndication after new episodes conclude, which isn't the case for most other cancellations this month or otherwise.

DMV (CBS)

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau /CBS)

Final Episode Date: May 11, 2026

Despite CBS having one of TV’s best track records with long-running sitcoms, the Tim Meadows-starring DMV didn’t exactly drive in droves of viewers, and was the least-watched comedy on the network’s schedule for the past season, save for the other exiting comedy The Neighborhood. Likely to take the place of each will be new comedy projects Eternally Yours, from Ghosts’ showrunners, and the kate Walsh-starring regency-era comedy The Tillbrooks.

Karamo (Syndicated)

(Image credit: NBCU)

Final Episode Date: TBA September 2026

The shortest-running victim of NBCU’s syndicated TV purge is Karamo, the talk show hosted by Real World and Queer Eye vet Karamo Brown. A spiritual successor of sorts to Maury, Brown’s series kicked off its daytime run in 2022, and has been generally well-received during its run. When it concludes in September, the show should be well beyond its 500-episode milestone.

POSSIBLE CANCELLATION: The Bachelorette (ABC)

(Image credit: Disney/Sami Drasin)

Final Episode Date (For Now): September 3, 2024

Arguably the most controversial season of any Bachelor Nation series the moment it was announced, The Bachelorette Season 22 set Real Lives of Mormon Housewives star Taylor Frankie Paul as its lead, in spite of her highly publicized legal issues. Days before the premiere was set to air, ABC pulled the show from the schedule in reaction to the leaked video from her 2023 domestic violence case, and hasn't made a call on what the future of this franchise will be, with repeats of other unscripted shows airing in its stead. It's likely that we haven't seen the last of The Bachelorette, though, and I can easily see ABC quietly dropping Paul's full season on Disney+ after a less controversial lead is set for a new season on ABC.

POSSIBLE CANCELLATION: Ted (Peacock)

(Image credit: Peacock)

Final Episode Date (For Now): March 5

Less than a week after Ted Season 2 premiered on Peacock, creator Seth MacFarlane shared the surprisingly frank update that no plans are in place for a third season, given the lofty production costs involved on a show where the titular character is an NSFW ball of CGI fur. Peacock hasn't officially made a call one way or another at the time of writing, and there was a four-month gap between Season 1 debuting and Season 2 being ordered in 2024, so it's still possible, if unlikely, that Ted's adventures will continue in one form or another.

POSSIBLE FINAL SEASON NEWS: The Bear (FX On Hulu)

(Image credit: Courtesy of FX Networks)

Final Episode Date: TBA 2026

FX and Hulu have so far kept mum about whether or not the already ordered Season 5 will be the last for The Bear's Carmie & Co. However, Jamie Lee Curtis hinted back in February that it was the end, and that notion was seemingly confirmed in early March, both by Curtis again and by Deadline. If the fifth season does indeed center on Jeremy Allen White's character bowing out of his restaurant, expect much more final-season fanfare closer to a premiere date.

REJECTED PILOT: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale Pilot (Hulu)

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

The doomed fate of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's sequel series New Sunnydale may very well be the most disappointing and rant-worthy TV news across all of March, despite it only existing as a pilot and not as a full series. After months of hype from the cast and crew, returning star Sarah Michelle Gellar dropped the terrible news herself, with even more upsetting updates coming after about the behind-the-scenes drama. Hopefully this franchise can live to see the sunlight again one day, even if not in this form.