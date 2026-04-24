'It Shows No Mercy.' Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets Opened Up About Depression Before His Death

As Storage Wars cast members continue to react to the death of Darrell Sheets, a past post from the reality star regarding his battles with depression is making rounds. Following his death by suicide, this vulnerable post about his struggles gave some insight into his life outside of the show.

As the 2026 TV schedule awaits the return of the reality series, Sheets' post on Instagram from 2018 showed him opening up about his thoughts on depression. The Storage Wars star, known for his occasional blow-ups and habit of "gambling" on lockers for big wins, uploaded a post of himself on Instagram with the following caption:

Depression is the Devil's way of attacking us. It knows no mercy, it takes our smiles, it comes and goes, it ruins our relationships, it takes away our happiness, it leads to suicide in some cases, it destroys all thoughts of positivity, it is a 24/7 battle and allows no rest for the suffering. It’s a very real deal. So please next time someone tells you they have Depression, be kind and know that they spend every minute they have breathing, suffering !!! #storagewars #trustmeiknow

It's not easy to read, especially knowing how the story ended for Darrell Sheets years later. Depression can impact anyone, and as actors who wrestle with anxiety and other mental health struggles can attest, being in the spotlight can exacerbate it.

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This post resurfaced after a Storage Wars co-star, Rene Nezhoda, mentioned in his tribute to Darrell Sheets that he knew Sheets had been a victim of cyberbullying. He alleged there was one person in particular who targeted Sheets over the years, and authorities confirmed they were aware of the claims that he was a victim of cyberbullying and that it was part of an active investigation.

While he was an integral part of Storage Wars through a lot of its run, Sheets took a step back from the A&E series following a heart attack in 2019. Following that, he would only make occasional appearances on the series and focus more on running his antique shop, Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

In addition to this past post, TMZ shared a photo of Sheets posing for a picture outside of his antique shop. The photo shows the former Storage Wars star smiling with a fan, in a picture that would ultimately be taken hours before his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Darrell Sheets stepped away from Storage Wars completely in 2023, though his legacy lives on through episodes available to stream with a Hulu subscription and on other platforms. He certainly played a role in it becoming one of the most consistent and best reality television shows out there, and likely inspired quite a few people to gamble on some abandoned storage closets of their own.

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CinemaBlend continues to offer condolences to the friends and family of Darrell Sheets. Continue to stick with us as we highlight the latest news in television and movies.