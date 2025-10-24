Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Stars Are Teasing Season 2 And Now I Have A Crazy Theory About What Could Be Next

Outlander: Blood of My Blood did a great job in Season 1 when it came to delivering two sweeping love stories (and the coordinated sexytimes that go with them), drama, birthing trauma, surprises about characters old and new, and everything else that fans of the original series have come to adore about and expect from the franchise. After the final episode of the first season left us with a big cliffhanger, the stars are already teasing Season 2, and now I have a crazy theory about what might be on the way.

What Did Stars Jeremy Irvine And Hermione Corfield Tease About Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2?

The biggest surprises of Outlander: Blood of My Blood came early, with the debut trailer reveal that Claire’s parents, Julia and Henry Beauchamp, had also traveled back to 1700s Scotland via those infamous standing stones, and Episode 1 letting everyone know that they didn’t die in a car crash when Claire was little, but survived and were accidentally transported through time. Additionally, Julia and Henry were expecting another bundle of joy when all of this madness went down, meaning that their desire to find each other and get back to the 1900s was even stronger.

Luckily, the massive “will they make it home” cliffhanger of the freshman season will be answered before long, as not only is the prequel spinoff renewed, but Season 2 has already started filming. When speaking about the second season to TV Insider, Hermione Corfield (Julia) and Jeremy Irvine (Henry) gave some major teases on the action to come. After being asked about the danger facing Julia and Henry at the start of the second season and whether or not the couple is still together, Irvine said:

I mean, they end up in a wildly different place to where we think they’re going to end up. For Henry, I went in for my costume fitting and looked at my costume just went, ‘Why would I be fitted for that?’ So yeah, he ends up somewhere really unexpected, and is going to have to sort of really battle with his mental health and PTSD to try and get back.

Pffftffff…OK, here come SPOILERS for the Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale, so skip ahead if you haven’t watched yet.

I mean, obviously we wouldn’t have much of a Season 2 if the Beauchamps were able to do what they set out to do at the end of their first traumatic season in the 1700s and use the stones to take baby William back to the future so they could reunite with Claire. But, damn. Like, WTF happened to these three when Henry took that chance and made sure that he, Julia and William all made contact with those damned buzzing stones in the finale?!

If you’ve wondering (and you are, don’t lie) here’s what Corfield had to say about Julia at the beginning of the upcoming season:

I think the plan goes awry. Julia ends up kind of back where she started, pretty much. In [Castle Leathers].

WHAT?!?! Alright, we need to talk about this, because I now have a truly crazy theory about what happened with Outlander’s time travel as we saw it in the OBOMB Season 1 finale.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I Think Henry And Julia Will Be Trapped In The Past, Despite All Efforts To Get Home

Though the cliffhanger has left us questioning whether or not Julia, William, and Henry succeeded in traveling back to the 1900s, it seems right now like the answer is a pretty definitive “NO.” But, because of what we do understand of time travel in this franchise, I think it’s going to end up being way more complicated.

Though people who have the time travel gene (and maybe a gemstone or two) can travel backwards, there’s no evidence that people from the past can go forward in time at all. Going back shouldn’t be an issue for Henry and Julia, but baby William was conceived in the future and born in the past. So, what if attempting to time travel with him only allows them to go forward by a short period of time? What if when Season 2 begins, they arrive a few weeks after they left in the 1700s, instead of back in their own time?

This would explain why Julia (and William I assume) would land back at Castle Leathers. It could also explain why Henry would have to deal with his PTSD anew, seeing as how all of the Scottish clans were expected to join the Jacobite rebellion because ignoring all those fiery crosses we saw was to “face certain death,” as Brian put it. If Henry is forced to fight (in exchange for not being imprisoned or put to death for “kidnapping” Julia and William), then he’d have to deal with another brutal war.

Sure, I could be totally off base here. I think we all know that all bets are off when dealing with time travel, though, and whether I’m right or not I certainly can’t wait to see what happens next.