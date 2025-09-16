90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Has One Couple I'm Already Worried About, And For A More Confusing Reason Than Usual

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Hasta La Vista." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way just kicked off, but it's already in midseason form with the amount of drama it's bringing to the 2025 TV schedule. It's been a weird year for 90 Day Fiancé in general, with a lot of franchise firsts in shows, and I think we have yet another two episodes in thanks to Anthony and Manon Berryman.

As couples like Jenny and Sumit Singh struggle to acclimate after being settled abroad for years, Anthony and Manon are married in the United States and planning a big move to France. It's not completely unheard of, but in the same year I saw two cast members eager to return to their home countries, now I'm seeing one who is not.

(Image credit: TLC)

Surprisingly, Manon Doesn't Want To Return To France

Manon and Anthony are leaving Los Angeles and heading back to her homeland in France, but for the first time I can remember, a cast member is not excited to return to their home country. In fact, Manon is pretty upset in this latest episode, and sounds like she has second thoughts about wanting to walk away from her lucrative career as a model in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the money came with a consequence, and Manon felt that her relationship with her children wasn't as equal as it was with Anthony. For this reason, they're leaving it all behind for a fresh start in France, but it's a sore subject. As a plus-size model, Manon isn't sure she'll get the same modeling opportunities in France, which she alleges is not quite as on board with the body positivity movement in the United States. She left France and swore she'd never return, and breaking that promise is hurting her more than she expected.

(Image credit: TLC)

Manon And Anthony Sound As Though Their Relationship Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Anthony's sister-in-law caught a lot of flak for suggesting the move to France was a band-aid to cover up the bigger issues in their marriage, and brought up a private conversation in which Manon told her being married to him made her feel like she's "dying inside." There's definitely a time and place to bring up that you feel like a major move overseas may not save a married 90 Day Fiancé couple from splitting, and I agree it was not the time.

Even so, she brings up some incredibly valid points. Anthony and Manon's move doesn't make a ton of sense, nor do I see a world where it addresses any of the fundamental issues they face as a couple. Anthony won't be able to work immediately when moving abroad, meaning Manon will have to remain the primary breadwinner. What exactly are they doing there that they won't already be doing in Los Angeles?

The amount of fighting reminds me of Kelani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, who did stay together for a while before finally throwing in the towel. Specifically, it seems like they're fundamentally different people who have a different idea of what their futures should look like. If they can't get on the same page about that, this move just feels like extra steps on the way to the courthouse to divide up their assets. I'd love to be proven wrong, and I hope they do as this season continues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This spinoff has officially shown me my favorite couple and most problematic couple, and continues to be one of the best shows in the entire franchise.