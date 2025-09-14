Maxton Hall’s Ruby Actress Said Her Character Will ‘Suffer Through Her First Heartbreak’ In Season 2, And I Have Theories About Why

I thought I felt a lot of heartache and tension bingeing Season 1 of Maxton Hall , but it sounds like that really was only the beginning. According to Damian Hardung, who plays James, Season 2 will be “really grim and dark,” as we follow him and Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Ruby in the aftermath of his mother’s death. Now, the Ruby actress has twisted the knife even further by saying her character will “suffer through her first heartbreak” in the new episodes. So, I have theories about how all of this pain and trauma will be depicted on the show.

What Harriet Herbig-Matten Said About Ruby’s ‘First Heartbreak’

So, Season 1 of Maxton Hall (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ) almost ended with Ruby and James happy together. However, that all got thrown into question when James learned his mom died, lashed out at his dad (who is the worst, by the way), and then went to Ruby’s house to talk to her, but eventually left without seeing her.

Ahead of the second season’s November 7 premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , Harriet Herbig-Matten spoke to TV Insider alongside co-producer and head writer Ceylan Yildirim. Yildirim – who also spoke about the fast sophomore season renewal – explained that as James faces “a dark abyss,” he will not want to drag Ruby into it. However, that’s bound to impact Ruby, as the actress explained:

She has to suffer through her first heartbreak. She is out of control, neglects school, all really untypical behavior for her. Let’s say, Ruby is a mess in the beginning of Season 2. I personally loved it because it gave her a realness in this world of perfection.

The story explains that the deep love Ruby feels for James could be the cause of deep hurt and pain. So, it sounds like Herbig-Matten will have to put up boundaries, as she said:

Ruby is constantly in conflict with herself between loving him and wanting to support him, but also knowing he has to and can only help himself. She starts setting boundaries. I think that’s an important message, especially for all the young women out there.

It’s later noted that Ruby will try and go back to her old life – much like she does when she and James are pulled apart in Season 1. However, James will be persistent in his efforts to win her back, it seems. So, this leads me to believe that the series might kick off with a time jump and a breakup.

My Theory Is That James And Ruby Will Be Broken Up At The Start Of Season 2, And Work Their Way Back Together

Now, it’s worth noting that Maxton Hall is a book-to-screen adaptation of Mona Kasten’s trilogy, and I have not read the books. They were originally written in German and only recently translated into English (per Today ). So, I don’t know what’s about to happen.

Based on the above comments, I think we might be in store for a time jump and a reveal that James and Ruby are broken up. I could see the series starting after the initial shock of his mom’s death has worn off, and in the aftermath of Ruby learning about it all. Then, through flashbacks or exposition, it can be revealed what led them to separate.

Herbig-Matten’s words certainly signify that something bad is going to happen to Ruby and James. Considering the last time he withheld information from her and closed her out didn’t go well, I can’t imagine it will end well this time either. So, I think she’ll quickly pull a wall up when James refuses to let her in, and they’ll break up.

Then, Season 2 could focus on how they work their way back together from the jump.

Hopefully, I’m on to something here, because I’d certainly love to see that story play out. However, no matter how right or wrong I am, I know we’re in for something great and very dramatic when Maxton Hall returns in November.