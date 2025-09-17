Do Outlander Fans Already Know Who Claire’s Brother Is? One Twisty Theory Actually Delights Me

Warning: Outlander: Blood of My Blood Spoilers are ahead. Step away until you've caught up!

Though Julia and Henry Beauchamp had certainly been through a lot before having to deal with Outlander’s time travel on Blood of My Blood, no one can say they’ve gotten any kind of extended break after landing in 1714. The married duo is firmly ensconced in the lives of the Frasers, MacKenzies and Grants, and Episode 7 on the 2025 TV schedule showed the baptism of Claire’s baby brother and Julia’s forced marriage to Lord Lovat. We’re all wondering how little William Henry Beauchamp might impact Outlander’s Season 8 story, but one soap opera-style theory really delights me.

What’s The Twisty Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Theory About Claire’s Brother?

Ever since the surprise trailer reveal that Julia and Henry would travel back to the 1700s just like Claire did many decades later, and that they didn’t actually die when she was a small child, fans knew that Outlander: Blood of My Blood was going to make the tale of one family of time travelers way more intricate than it already was. Now we know that Mrs. Jamie Fraser has a younger brother that she didn’t know about, and there’s a twisty theory about his whereabouts further along the timeline that kinda thrills me, despite it being rather sad.

I am like every other fan in trying to figure out if we’ve seen or even heard of the man that William grew up to be on the original series, but in searching around to see what others are thinking about the same subject, I saw an idea that strikes me as gold. So, Julia had her old-timey buddy, Brian, secretly christen the baby as William so that he’d have an official name that wasn’t attached to the dastardly Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat.

Guys? What if Brian and Ellen end up adopting the baby, and Jamie’s older brother Willie (who he named his own son after) is actually Claire’s biological brother?!?!

I know…I. KNOW! Obviously, there are a lot of questions that come up when considering this theory, but just think of it. It would mean that not only are Claire and Jamie’s histories more entwined than we thought, but (if this is where the story is going) he literally fell in love with his brother’s sister! Secretly adopted brother, sure, but this is a storyline that could easily be on General Hospital right now, it’s that wild.

There’s also a theory going around that William might be the man we saw as Simon Fraser Jr. in Outlander Season 2. This makes some sense, because that is the name that Lovat had him publicly christened under. However, info from the books/TV show tell us that that character was likely born about a decade after William, so the wee Willie theory is slightly better.

Of course, Jamie’s older brother died from smallpox when they were still young, so this theory doesn’t allow Claire to randomly meet her brother in the last season of Outlander. I still love this idea, though, because it connects Jamie and Claire even more, and while she wouldn’t have gotten to know William, he’s still a part of her life via Jamie’s memories of him. I mean…Awwwwww!

There’s also the possibility that the Beauchamps are able to reunite with their son, and we just don’t know what happened to any of them yet, so we’ll just have to stay tuned and see what happens.