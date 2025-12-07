Kim Kardashian Popping A Mint While Sharing How Some Stranger Thought Her 70-Year-Old Mom Was Her Is Classic TV

It’s unfathomable to many that Kris Jenner would have spent upwards of six figures on cosmetic procedures for her new face. Apparently, though, the momager started reaping the benefits of her more youthful appearance pretty quickly. Kim Kardashian recalled how a stranger mistook the 70-year-old for her 45-year-old daughter, and the way Kim pops a mint while telling the story tells me everything I need to know about how she felt about the situation.

Kim Kardashian knows what small touches to add to make good television. In a clip from The Kardashians, of which the seventh season is currently running on the 2025 TV schedule, Kim talks to a producer about her mother’s latest cosmetic procedure and how much everyone was talking about her new look. Check it out below:

I can only imagine how giddy Kris Jenner felt about this. I can practically see her face light up with glee after being mistaken for someone decades younger than herself. That may have been pretty validating for the matriarch. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, simply looked amused as she recalled the scene, saying:

We were at Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette dinner, and we’re sitting there and someone taps my mom on the shoulder — we’re at a restaurant — and they go, ‘Kim? Kim?’ She must have told this story 500 times. I was like, [waves at stranger], and the guy was like, ‘Oh, sorry!’ She is milking this.

Of course, Kris Jenner is milking it, and Kim may be trying to play it cool, as she nonchalantly pops a breath-freshener in her mouth, but this look right here makes me think she’s not as unbothered as she wants you to believe:

Because here’s the thing: I also regularly get mistaken for my own mother — who also LOVES that, by the way — and while I am thrilled that she looks as young as she does (without hundreds of thousands of dollars of plastic surgery, at that), there is a small part of me that’s like, “My God, do I look 70?”

There is an obvious silver lining to seeing your mom age so well (naturally or otherwise), which Kim Kardashian points out:

I’m so happy now I know where I can go when the time comes.

The way I take this sentiment is that Kim can look at Kris and see what the future might hold for her, based on how the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has aged. However, her sly smile makes me think she's probably talking about which doctor she can go to in the future and what procedures will give her the same 25-year age reduction.

Either way, I love these oh-so-real moments that capture the dynamic between the septuagenarian and her six children. If you want to see more of reality TV’s royal family, get new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription, and you can find Kim on All’s Fair, whose final two Season 1 episodes drop Tuesday, December 9, also on Hulu. A second season has already confirmed by the streamer.