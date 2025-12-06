Now That Fire Country Is So Close To Bringing Back My Favorite Element, I've Realized Just How Vital It Is

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 7 are ahead! Read with caution and watch the episode with a Paramount+ subscription .

After that catastrophic fire at the end of Fire Country Season 3 , Three Rock has been in shambles, and Eve and Manny have been working to save it as Season 4 airs on the 2025 TV schedule . However, overall, it hasn’t been making the impact on the show it normally does. Well, now it seems that the camp is incredibly close to being back up and running, which has made me realize just how important it is to the series as a whole.

Three Rock Is So Close To Coming Back

During a mini simulation of a fire, Sharon and Manny walked in to deliver the good news that they were getting Three Rock back. After Eve spent the entire first half of the season trying to do this, everything finally worked out, and the following conversation happened:

Eve : Wait, you guys got the cash?

: Wait, you guys got the cash? Manny : [Shakes his head and points at Eve.] You got the cash. All I did was apply for the grant, and it came through to fill in the gap.

: [Shakes his head and points at Eve.] You got the cash. All I did was apply for the grant, and it came through to fill in the gap. Sharon: Captain Edwards made a miracle happen.

So, this major resource for Station 42 and the people who live in the camp is finally returning. Meanwhile, I’ve realized just how much I missed it and how vital it is to Fire Country.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Paramount+ is the home to tons of shows and movies. This includes the catalog of CBS series, including Fire Country. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you can go ad-free by upgrading to Premium for $12.99 per month.

Fire Country Isn’t Fire Country Without Three Rock

After Three Rock burned down last season, Eve and Manny have been fighting to get it back. However, while that fight has been a storyline in Season 4, it hasn’t been the biggest one. That’s understandable, considering they’ve been dealing with the death of Vince and various fires around town. But I’ve realized that this show needs Three Rock to fully be itself, and therefore, I’m thrilled it’s coming back.

When Fire Country premiered in 2022, it was centered around Max Thieriot’s Bode as he returned to his hometown as an inmate of the fire camp. He used that opportunity to grow and get better, and eventually, he was able to leave and work at Station 42 . Then, Manny went through a similar situation last season.

Overall, this camp is all about redemption, which is also a core value of the show. So, it’s been kind of odd to watch the story continue without the literal camp.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thank goodness it’s coming back! Now, Eve can really dive back into leading the charge there, Manny can help them grow – especially with his new job – and hopefully Bode will be involved too. Three Rock is a pillar of Fire Country, and I think the show will be so much better when it’s actually back up and running. Hopefully, we’ll get to meet some new characters, and we’ll get to watch both the Station 42 crew and the inmates grow together.

To see if that happens, you can tune into Fire Country on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m., or stream it the next day on Paramount+.