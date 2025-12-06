Now That Fire Country Is So Close To Bringing Back My Favorite Element, I've Realized Just How Vital It Is
I've missed this so much.
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 7 are ahead! Read with caution and watch the episode with a Paramount+ subscription.
After that catastrophic fire at the end of Fire Country Season 3, Three Rock has been in shambles, and Eve and Manny have been working to save it as Season 4 airs on the 2025 TV schedule. However, overall, it hasn’t been making the impact on the show it normally does. Well, now it seems that the camp is incredibly close to being back up and running, which has made me realize just how important it is to the series as a whole.
Three Rock Is So Close To Coming Back
During a mini simulation of a fire, Sharon and Manny walked in to deliver the good news that they were getting Three Rock back. After Eve spent the entire first half of the season trying to do this, everything finally worked out, and the following conversation happened:
- Eve: Wait, you guys got the cash?
- Manny: [Shakes his head and points at Eve.] You got the cash. All I did was apply for the grant, and it came through to fill in the gap.
- Sharon: Captain Edwards made a miracle happen.
So, this major resource for Station 42 and the people who live in the camp is finally returning. Meanwhile, I’ve realized just how much I missed it and how vital it is to Fire Country.
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Paramount+ is the home to tons of shows and movies. This includes the catalog of CBS series, including Fire Country. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you can go ad-free by upgrading to Premium for $12.99 per month.
Fire Country Isn’t Fire Country Without Three Rock
After Three Rock burned down last season, Eve and Manny have been fighting to get it back. However, while that fight has been a storyline in Season 4, it hasn’t been the biggest one. That’s understandable, considering they’ve been dealing with the death of Vince and various fires around town. But I’ve realized that this show needs Three Rock to fully be itself, and therefore, I’m thrilled it’s coming back.
When Fire Country premiered in 2022, it was centered around Max Thieriot’s Bode as he returned to his hometown as an inmate of the fire camp. He used that opportunity to grow and get better, and eventually, he was able to leave and work at Station 42. Then, Manny went through a similar situation last season.
Overall, this camp is all about redemption, which is also a core value of the show. So, it’s been kind of odd to watch the story continue without the literal camp.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank goodness it’s coming back! Now, Eve can really dive back into leading the charge there, Manny can help them grow – especially with his new job – and hopefully Bode will be involved too. Three Rock is a pillar of Fire Country, and I think the show will be so much better when it’s actually back up and running. Hopefully, we’ll get to meet some new characters, and we’ll get to watch both the Station 42 crew and the inmates grow together.
To see if that happens, you can tune into Fire Country on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m., or stream it the next day on Paramount+.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.