Blue Bloods' Sean Actor Reveals How He Found Out He Was Replaced For Boston Blue And The 'Beautiful' Way Donnie Wahlberg Was Involved

When Boston Blue premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , Donnie Wahlberg returned as Danny Reagan. However, Andrew Terraciano didn’t come back as his son Sean. Instead, Mika Amonsen took over the role. Now, the actor who played Sean on Blue Bloods has opened up about this decision, and he revealed how he found out as well as the “beautiful” conversation he had with Wahlberg about it.

How Andrew Terraciano Found Out He’d Been Replaced For Boston Blue

After Mika Amonsen opened up about playing Sean and the backlash Boston Blue has received for this recasting, Andrew Terraciano shared his side of the story. Speaking to Us Weekly , he recalled how he found out someone else would be playing Sean in this new spinoff:

I had somebody call me — actually the day that I was graduating — and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]. They were like, ‘They might be looking for a different Sean.’ Shortly after we got the news, Donnie called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from.

Well, that’s not an ideal way to learn about this, especially since he was in 292 episodes of Blue Bloods. However, the fact that Donnie Wahlberg reached out quickly and had a meaningful conversation with him is lovely.

Speaking more about his relationship with the Danny Reagan actor, Terraciano said:

We had such an amazing experience on Blue Bloods that when we talk we’ll always be friends and family first. I’m happy that there are so many other people that now get to share in that amazing experience.

Overall, it seems like there’s absolutely no bad blood between Terraciano, Wahlberg and the Boston Blue crew. In fact, during this interview, he noted that while he hasn’t watched the new show yet, if his TV dad were to call him up for Blue Bloods, Boston Blue, or anything really, he’d be there.

Clearly, while this situation was likely not ideal for him, he has a good perspective on it all, which will become even more obvious as we go over what he said about Mika Amonsen taking over the character.

Andrew Terraciano Opens Up About Another Actor Playing Sean

Earlier in the interview, Andrew Terraciano generally spoke about Mika Amonsen taking over the role, and he only had kind things to say. He made it clear how appreciative he was of his time playing Sean, and what’s next, explaining:

It’s beautiful because you’ll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character. It doesn’t mean for even a second that somebody else can’t go and do something beautiful with it.

When news broke that a new actor would be playing the young Reagan, fans had myriad reactions, and Amonsen has faced some backlash. However, many are also loving his performance as the new Boston cop.

Kind of to that point, Terraciano shared his gratitude for Blue Bloods and also explained that Amonsen now has the “joy” of taking over the character. He said:

I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy. We’re both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world.

Well, as Boston Blue continues into the 2026 TV schedule , and Donnie Wahlberg and co. celebrate their Season 2 renewal , I think this is a good comment to remember. Both actors can play Sean, and do it well, and we can celebrate them both, too.