Blue Bloods' Sean Actor Reveals How He Found Out He Was Replaced For Boston Blue And The 'Beautiful' Way Donnie Wahlberg Was Involved
The original Sean opened up.
When Boston Blue premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Donnie Wahlberg returned as Danny Reagan. However, Andrew Terraciano didn’t come back as his son Sean. Instead, Mika Amonsen took over the role. Now, the actor who played Sean on Blue Bloods has opened up about this decision, and he revealed how he found out as well as the “beautiful” conversation he had with Wahlberg about it.
How Andrew Terraciano Found Out He’d Been Replaced For Boston Blue
After Mika Amonsen opened up about playing Sean and the backlash Boston Blue has received for this recasting, Andrew Terraciano shared his side of the story. Speaking to Us Weekly, he recalled how he found out someone else would be playing Sean in this new spinoff:
Well, that’s not an ideal way to learn about this, especially since he was in 292 episodes of Blue Bloods. However, the fact that Donnie Wahlberg reached out quickly and had a meaningful conversation with him is lovely.
Speaking more about his relationship with the Danny Reagan actor, Terraciano said:
Overall, it seems like there’s absolutely no bad blood between Terraciano, Wahlberg and the Boston Blue crew. In fact, during this interview, he noted that while he hasn’t watched the new show yet, if his TV dad were to call him up for Blue Bloods, Boston Blue, or anything really, he’d be there.
Clearly, while this situation was likely not ideal for him, he has a good perspective on it all, which will become even more obvious as we go over what he said about Mika Amonsen taking over the character.
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Boston Blue airs on CBS every Friday at 10 p.m. ET. However, you can also stream it on Paramount+. Blue Bloods is also there! So, maybe think about grabbing a subscription, which costs as little as $7.99 per month.
Andrew Terraciano Opens Up About Another Actor Playing Sean
Earlier in the interview, Andrew Terraciano generally spoke about Mika Amonsen taking over the role, and he only had kind things to say. He made it clear how appreciative he was of his time playing Sean, and what’s next, explaining:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
When news broke that a new actor would be playing the young Reagan, fans had myriad reactions, and Amonsen has faced some backlash. However, many are also loving his performance as the new Boston cop.
Kind of to that point, Terraciano shared his gratitude for Blue Bloods and also explained that Amonsen now has the “joy” of taking over the character. He said:
Well, as Boston Blue continues into the 2026 TV schedule, and Donnie Wahlberg and co. celebrate their Season 2 renewal, I think this is a good comment to remember. Both actors can play Sean, and do it well, and we can celebrate them both, too.
So, with that in mind, you can go back and watch Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods and see Mika Amonsen in Boston Blue by streaming both shows with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.