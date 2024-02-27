Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Is Officially Bringing Back Characters We Haven't Seen In Ages, And I'm Especially Excited About One Of Them

Even though fans are currently without new episodes of Outlander during this continued downtime between the cliffhangers of the Season 7 midseason finale and the second part of the season airing, that has not meant that we’ve been without updates on things in the fantastical and romantic world. Not only is filming about to commence soon on Season 8 of the original hit based on Diana Gabaldon’s expansive novels, but the spinoff, Outlander Blood of My Blood is in production and revealing its cast to hopeful fans the world over. Now we know that the show is officially bringing back characters we haven’t seen in ages, and I’m especially excited about one of them.

What Former Outlander Characters Are Returning For Blood Of My Blood?

Though a spinoff of some form for the romantic hit has been rumored (and hoped-for) for quite some time, it wasn’t until the end of the parent show was announced in early 2023 that the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , was confirmed to have been given the greenlight. It was in January 2024 that we finally heard who would be playing the parents of Claire Beauchamp and Jamie Fraser, and it was around Valentines Day that word of casting for Jamie’s paternal grandfather, Lord Lovat , was delivered. Well, now we know that other characters seen in the first couple of seasons will be back, as the prequel has also cast the soon-to-be powerful Dougal and Colum MacKenzie, family advisor Ned Gowan and…wait for it…young Murtagh Fitzbiggons Fraser!

Starz revealed today that Sam Retford (Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge) has taken on the role of Jamie’s uncle, Dougal, and Séamus McLean Ross (Payback) is now his older brother and eventual clan leader, Colum. Meanwhile, lawyer and trusted family advisor Ned will be played by Conor MacNeil (Industry, The Tourist), and Rory Alexander (Pistol) will give us the young Murtagh I think we’ve all been hoping to see.

Now, obviously, all of these characters will play important parts in the love story between Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, who would go on to marry and become Jamie’s parents. Ellen’s brothers, Dougal and Colum were tough characters used to political machinations when we met them in the first season of Outlander, and we’ll get to see some additional insights on how they got that way in the prequel. And, it’ll be intriguing to see how Ned became his usual always calm, voice-of-reason self.

However, I am most thrilled to see what young Murtagh was like. As fans know, Jamie’s ever faithful godfather promised Ellen he would always stand by her son and watch his back, largely because he was in love with her, and had attempted to woo her, but she’d already chosen Brian.

I’ve always thought that losing the love of his life had led Murtagh to become the gruff guy we met in Season 1 (and sadly lost in a big battle in Season 5 , though he lasted way longer on the series than in the books), so I can’t wait to see a lovelorn Murtagh who has his hopes so set on Ellen that he kills a wild boar with only a knife to impress her!

We've seen Murtagh's softer side before, as he had great love for and was completely committed to Jamie and Claire once it was clear how much she meant to his godson (not to mention his eventual love for Jocasta), but it'll be great to see even more of a mushy, gushy, lovely, dovey Murtagh!

I’m sure that there will be even more casting news revealed as time goes on, as the show will also follow the love story of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp during WWI, so we’ll likely be seeing their families/friends as well. More than anything, I’m excited to see how young Murtagh, and all of the other characters we already know, will fit into this new romantic story.