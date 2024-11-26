Outlander May Be Ending, But The Cast Is Stoking The Fires Of Another Spinoff Rumor Again (And I'm All In)

It’s still kind of hard for me to wrap my head around Outlander ending . As a longtime fan, it’s been a staple on my television since my early years here at CinemaBlend as a TV Editor, and given Outlander Season 7 Part 2 just hit the 2024 TV schedule , there are still quite a few episodes left before the drama officially wraps with Season 8. Meanwhile, as we trek ever closer to the inevitable conclusion, the cast of the long-running Starz drama would be happy to talk about that one particular spinoff rumor that has been running around about the series.

For years, fans have talked about fan-favorite character Lord John getting his own spinoff series. Even back during Covid, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said the spinoff was a possibility . Now, David Berry, who plays the character on the small screen, has weighed in about the potential for more from Outlander’s dashing young LGBTQ+ character. He told TV Insider:

A Lord John series has been thrown around for a while. If it came and I could continue the character, I’d for sure relish that opportunity. There’s more story to be told and there’s extra dimensions to the character. To see Lord John as his own agent, his own man [this season], maybe that will allow audiences to see him in his own spinoff.

Intriguingly, with Season 7B coming up, Lord John Grey will be playing a bit more of “his own man” than TV fans have ever seen of the character. If all goes well, it could be a good opportunity to showcase what a spinoff series starring Lord John could bring to the table, and it’s very clear Berry would be on board should the network approach him with an offer.

We already know the Outlander universe is expanding rather than receding after Claire and Jamie’s love story wraps up. The Outlander: Blood of my Blood prequel is expected to follow Jamie and Claire’s parents as they engage in their own epic love stories. Roberts will be back as showrunner and Diana Gabaldon as a consulting producer on the upcoming project.

Given there is precedent in Diana Gabaldon’s fictional world, why did Blood Of My Blood get off the ground before a John Grey series? The network hasn’t said, but I’d be willing to guess the prequel will be more in line tonally with the original series than a Lord John Grey prequel would, as the latter is a series of mystery novellas starring the charming character. Some of the Lord Grey novellas also feature Jamie Frasier, and I’m unsure how Sam Heughan would feel about returning to the franchise so quickly after wrapping on his own long-running show.

Still, it’s a great idea for a show -- likely even a better idea than the aforementioned prequel -- and I hope it gets the chance to happen.

While Season 7 Part 2 is out now, Heughan and the rest of the cast did confirm Outlander had wrapped filming on set a few weeks ago. The end is nigh, and while I doubt this is a show that will go gentle into the good night, I’m glad Starz already has plans for more stories to tell. Now, to just get a Lord Grey season into the mix…