Outlander Season 8 Is A Ways Off, But The Showrunner's 'Traditional Feels' Comment About The Final Episodes Is Already Making Me Nervous

Oh, boy...

Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton for Outlander Season 7A
(Image credit: Starz Media)

Sassenachs the world over have known that Outlander Season 8 will bring about the series finale for quite some time now. While Season 7 recently ended its run on the 2025 TV schedule, the upcoming prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood will air long before we get to see how Claire and Jamie’s love story wraps up. Even as we wait, however, I must admit I’m already very worried about the final season, simply because of what the showrunner said about it not that long ago.

What Outlander’s Showrunner Said About Season 8 And Why It Has Me Nervous

Just so those who haven’t been keeping up with any and all possible Outlander updates are in the know, Season 8 (a.k.a. the final episodes) finished filming in late September 2024. This means we’ve heard plenty about things like how Sam Heughan admitted he expects to miss the “camaraderie” on set, Caitríona Balfe saying in summer 2023 that they both got choked up when they realized how close the end was, and the “perfect” but emotional final read through that the cast and crew had.

Every Outlander fan is both dreading and looking forward to the ending of one of the best historical romantic dramas ever created for the small screen, but now I have extra reason to worry, as showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said this to TV Insider when asked about the final season:

I think these characters and these stories mean something to people, and we were very careful in crafting a season that brings those feels to the [surface]. And we wanted to make sure that that ride that you take in Season 8 gives you all the traditional feels of Outlander.

Sighhhhhhh. OK, everybody hold on while I collect myself.

Alright. Here we go…

Obviously, Roberts wasn’t prepared to really give anything solid away, which makes total sense, and his words could and probably do mean that fans will come away with a wide variety of emotions during and after watching the last season. This is, after all, a series that has given us some of the sexiest romantic moments ever seen on television, along with massive amounts of drama, action-filled battle scenes and, let us not forget, all that 1700s-era time travel!

However, when I originally read his words, only one thing came to mind when I absorbed the phrase “traditional feels of Outlander.” And, unfortunately, that thing is trauma.

Look, I am not so naive as to believe that the last season of this series will see Claire, Jamie, Bree, Roger, and all the others we’ve come to know, love or even loathe gazing at rainbows as gorgeous butterflies flit around them in meadows filled with flowers while they all play with adorable kittens. I mean, the American Revolution is still going on, for fuck’s sake! I’m fully aware that every character will face numerous challenges. I just don’t want those troubles to be too, well, troubling.

I still remember when I came upon the last two episodes of the romantic epic’s first season. I have still, never in my life, seen anything so harrowing on TV, and while Season 1, Episode 16 is definitely one of the best Outlander episodes ever, I was so shaken by what I’d seen that I was awake until the wee hours of the morning afterwards; watching cartoons to try and clear my head and make sense of it all.

Basically, what I’m saying is that I WILL NOT BE OK if anything in Season 8 comes anywhere close to what happened there, and if we can get at least a few kittens and rainbows in the last ever season of our favorite show we’ll all be better for it!

