Outlander Stars Reveal What They Want To Take From Set As Filming Wraps On Final Season, And I Really Hope Sam Heughan Gets His Pick

While the wait is still on for the second half of Outlander Season 7 in the 2024 TV schedule, the cast has been hard at work on the eighth and final season. Now, almost exactly two months before Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe return to our TV screens, the show has wrapped filming and some fun behind-the-scenes pics reveal what the cast members are hoping to snag from set. All are worthy choices, but I think Heughan edges out the rest.

The Outlander account on Instagram confirmed that Friday, September 27 was the last day of filming on Starz's hit series, which may or may not solve all the mysteries of Outlander time travel before the final credits roll. The longtime stars as well as some Season 7 newcomers and others who haven't been around for a while all posed. Take a look:

The cast members all had great picks for what they want to take home with them, and it's really only fitting that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are together in the first photo wanting to take "EVERYTHING!" Some of my personal favorites include Richard Rankin, who wants to leave his role as Roger behind with "MY DIGNITY"; Balfe wanting to take "A NAP" complete with some Zs; and John Bell eyeing his "Tomohawk & War Club" with a marker drawing of the weapons.

I do feel like the post saved the best for last with Heughan listing "JAMIE'S KILT?!" as his choice, because he really went above and beyond with a full drawing of Jamie wearing his kilt. Is it a great drawing? Maybe not, but nobody is going to win any art awards with a dry erase board! Plus, Jamie having to leave the tartan behind more and more over the years hasn't stopped kilt talk from continuing, with Heughan admitting that he missed wearing the garment in Season 4 before its comeback in Season 6.

And I do think Sam Heughan's odds of getting to take home a kilt from his years of Outlander are much better than Sophie Skelton's of getting the Mustang. The leading man also shared a bunch of pictures of his own, going back to his early days as the tartan-wearing Jamie. Check out his post:

Jamie may be iconic for wearing the kilt in the early seasons, but as the photos reminded me, Sam Heughan has also spent a fair amount of time covered in fake blood and wearing wigs of varying levels of tidiness over the years. His caption is sweet as well, with a special mention for Caitiona Balfe as his "brilliant partner in crime."

While it's bittersweet to see the end of an era, fans actually have quite a bit of content to watch before the series finale. The very long-awaited second half of Season 7 will premiere on Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. In the meantime, you can always revisit previous seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription for a refresher on Claire and Jamie's earliest days together.