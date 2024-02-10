After Ozzy Osbourne Slammed Kanye West For Sampling His Music, Sharon Osbourne Explained Why They Denied The Rapper’s Request

In recent years, Kanye West has found himself making headlines not only due to his music but because of controversial statements he’s made. He notably received significant backlash in late 2022 after making anti-Semitic statements during a podcast interview. Since then, West has seen a number of professional setbacks but has continued to work. He’s most recently marked the release of his new joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Amid that fanfare though, West is receiving flak from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for apparently sampling one of the former’s songs after being denied a formal request to do so. Now, after Ozzy slammed West, Sharon is opening up about why she and her husband rejected the offer in the first place.

“Talking / Once Again,” one of the tracks on Vultures, seems to utilize portions of “Iron Man,” specifically a version of the song that was performed by Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band in 1983. The 75-year-old-rocker – who said that “War Pigs” was the song at the center of the dispute, aired his grievances in a post shared to X . The British rock star apparently caught wind of the sample following a listening party for the album, which was held at the United Center in Chicago this past Thursday. Osbourne didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts:

@KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘IRON MAN’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!

The Osbourne patriarch – who’s been at the center of health-related rumors over the past year – gets numerous sample requests. That point was mentioned by Sharon when she spoke with Billboard about the situation with Ye. When discussing why they opted not to collaborate with the “Jesus Walks” artist, she said that they were not keen on getting in business with the fashion mogul:

We get so many requests for these songs, and when we saw that request, we just said no way. We’ve been in touch with his team about the legal issue. … But the simple thing is, we don’t want to be associated with a hater. To spread hate the way he does, it shouldn’t be allowed. All the excuses – he’s bipolar or whatever – doesn’t change that. It’s like, fuck you, basically.

More on Kanye West (Image credit: ABC 7 Chicago) Why Kanye West Hasn't Been Canceled Yet, According To Other Stars

Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne , who was raised Jewish, shared even more thoughts while speaking with TMZ . As she put it, “Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time.” She also revealed that she and her husband have issued a cease-and-desist letter. She also told the news outlet that her family does not want to be associated with the hip hop veteran in any way.

A number of entities have cut ties with Kanye West in a little over the past year. CAA, Vogue, Balenciaga and Adidas dropped West over his sentiments. His finances have since suffered as a result, with the artist even admitting that he’d been “beat to a pulp.” The anti-Semitic statements made have been condemned by Howard Stern as well as his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West has since claimed that he no longer holds such views, as he claimed that Jonah Hill’s 21 Jump Street helped sway him from them.

It remains to be seen how the Osbournes’ recently ignited conflict with Ye will play out. Also, as of this writing, legal representatives for the music man have yet to respond to the couple’s comments.