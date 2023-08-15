Paget Brewster Had A Sweet Comment For Her Former Criminal Minds Costar Matthew Gray Gubler And I Miss Them So Much

With the return of Criminal Minds last year and the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, many fans were happy to see their favorite characters from the BAU once again. However, we're still heartbroken that not everyone returned. Among the few who didn’t come back was Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid, but the series did reveal where Reid was, saying he was on assignment. While it's a bummer he's not on the show, he did share a sweet interaction with his former co-star Paget Brewster online, and while it was nice, it also made me miss them so much.

After Gubler shared a photo of him and his mom on Twitter, Paget Brewster replied with a very sweet comment. The actress, who plays Emily Prentiss on Criminal Minds and Criminal Minds: Evolution, previously had a sweet exchange with a fan about MGG, admitting that she missed him. Now, she is once again expressing that feeling in a reply to her costar, and it makes me want Reid and Prentiss together again more than ever:

I miss you and Boss Mom so much. Steve & I send all our love and hugs!

Reid and Prentiss were like brother and sister on Criminal Minds, and it’s clear Matthew Gray Gubler and Paget Brewster’s relationship is similar in real life. It may have only been a few years since the long-running procedural ended its first run on CBS, but the cast never lost touch with each other, and it’s sweet to see how close they still are.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like Matthew Gray Gubler has any plans to return as Reid, but it’s possible that could all change. Even though it will be a while before we get Season 2 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, it’s never too early to think about what could happen.

The Season 1 finale of Evolution ended with someone visiting Elias Voit and talking about Gold Star. While it isn’t revealed who visited him, it’s very possible it’s someone we know, maybe even a familiar face from the BAU that has yet to come back, like Reid. Of course, it all depends on MGG’s schedule and how he feels about coming back, but one can dream.

Paget Brewster isn’t the only one who is expressing her love for Matthew Gray Gubler. Not long after Evolution made its highly-anticipated premiere, A.J. Cook replied to one of Gubler’s Instagram posts saying that she misses him. Gubler may not be on Evolution, but he is very clearly missed, and not just on set.

Hopefully, Brewster and Gubler have a reunion soon because they are not the only ones who miss each other, as I and a lot of fans also want to see them together again. Luckily there are over 10 seasons worth of Reid and Prentiss moments that will surely fill the void that can be watched with a Paramount+ subscription.