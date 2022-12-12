Criminal Minds' A.J. Cook Is Clearly Missing Former Co-Star Matthew Gray Gubler In Sweet Response To IG Post

The FBI’s BAU squad is back at it on Criminal Minds: Evolution, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription, though not everyone returned for the revival, including longtime flagship lead Matthew Gray Gubler. Viewers have definitely missed seeing Reid's curls on the small screen, and his former co-star A.J. Cook is clearly missing him as well.

Although it was explained why Dr. Spencer Reid was absent from the BAU in the streaming spinoff — he and Daniel Henney’s Matt Simmons are away taking care of another case — Matthew Gray Gubler simply felt like it was time to move on from portraying the genius profiler when the show was cancelled at CBS. He is keeping plenty busy on his own time, to be sure, as he recently took to Instagram to show off his already sold out “Huggable Rumple” stuffed doll that accompanies his children's book Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself. Upon seeing the banana-centric fun, A.J. Cook couldn’t help but to share some kind words with her longtime co-star, saying:

Woah woah woah…detachable banana peel hat???? I need this right NOW!! Holy smokes I miss you GUBE!!!!!!

It’s not surprising that A.J. Cook is missing Matthew Gray Gubler, since Cook’s J.J. and Gubler’s Reid were as close as ever on the CBS procedural, with Reid even being the godfather to JJ’s sons. Fans were always hoping the fictional analysts would get together, but it just wasn't meant to be, with J.J.'s husband Will also in the mix on the revival.

The actors' relationship resonated off-screen as well. Even with the original Criminal Minds having ended over two years ago, they are still close, even if it’s been a while since they’ve reunited. Hopefully Cook can get some cross-promotional action happening with that Huggable Rumple showing up in BAU headquarters.

A.J. Cook isn’t the only Criminal Minds star showing her love for Matthew Gray Gubler, either. Aisha Tyler, who plays Tara Lewis, also commented on MGG’s Insta post. It was a short but sweet message that still showed the amount of love she still has for him:

I LOVE YOU 🍌 💛

Both Cook and Tyler returned for Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution, as did the majority of the cast, but those absent from Season 16 are definitely being missed. It does make me wonder if Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney could still appear on the series in the future, like if it gets renewed for another season. As for now, we’ll just have to hope we get updates on what Reid and Simmons are up to and look forward to more sweet interactions between the cast.

Check out Gubler's post below:

Even without Dr. Spencer Reid or any bug-eyed bananas, the prolific minds of the BAU are still doing pretty great. With Criminal Minds: Evolution tackling a season-long unsub portrayed by Midnight Mass star Zach Gilford, the new season is as disturbing as ever. Despite the team being two agents down compared to the last season on broadcast TV, the small screen has felt like a safer place again with everyone else back in action.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+, or with a Hulu subscription.