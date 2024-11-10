Turns Out Parks And Rec's Ben Schwartz Had No Idea A Jean-Ralphio Moment Had Gone Viral On TikTok, But I Love His Response

If you’ve seen Parks and Recreation, you’ve been acquainted with one of the most annoying characters in sitcom history , Jean-Ralphio. While not quite “the w-o-o-rst” that his sister Mona-Lisa Saperstein is, he comes pretty close, but actually kind of the best when it comes to laugh out loud moments. Sure, Ben Schwartz has known that he’s been a meme for a long time, but he’s just spoken about the time he found out one bit from the show became popular on TikTok, and he’s so un-Jean Ralphio about it.

If you spend time on TikTok or Reels, you’ve probably heard the little tune “don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspicious” next to a cute cat video or some comedic bit from a user or friend. One of Parks and Recreation ’s best guest stars , Ben Schwartz, found out the bit had found a new life on social media when a friend of his was telling him how audio sampling works on TikTok. In his words:

I was like, 'Oh! That's so cool. If I were a kid, if I were a comedian at the beginning, that'd be so fun. You could collaborate with people.' They go, 'But you're in one of them!’ And I go, 'What do you mean?' They showed me a dog slowly trying to steal some food. It was millions of these videos. That was one thing that became ultra viral that I don't think people even know that it's me doing the noise. They just think the sound is funny.

Wild, isn’t it? During an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Ben Schwartz said he had no idea he’d gone “ultra viral” on the platform, and it sounds like it happened in such a casual way. I love the response because Schwartz was interested in the concept of audio sampling on TikTok because of how collaborative it was, but little did he know that an improvised bit he did with Jenny Slate back in 2015 is a source of inspiration for tons and tons of internet videos. If you’ve yet to experience one of these videos, take a look:

The sound is from an extended version of Parks and Recreation's series finale, “One Last Ride,” where Schwartz’s Jean-Ralphio and Jenny Slate’s Mona-Lisa plot to fake his death and use the insurance money to open a casino in Tajikistan. While the funeral is taking place, they break out into the song that makes their presence pretty obvious. It’s a hilarious moment in the show, and it’s fun to see how people use it to make other people laugh. Here’s another one:

While Ben Schwartz has spoken before about not wanting to play another Jean-Ralphio type , it’s a role he’ll probably never be able to get away from. As he continued in the interview:

People, as a bit, sometimes will take GIFs of me and send them to me as a response to myself. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, I can't make it. I'm so sorry,' and then 'don't be suspicious' or 'you're the worst' will come up. That's usually how I see it.

The quotability of that show is incredible. You can stream one of the all-time great sitcoms , Parks and Recreation now with a Peacock subscription and look out for Ben Schwartz’s voice in Sonic The Hedgehog 3. It’s among 2024 movies to come, as it’s set to hit theaters on December 20.