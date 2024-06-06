‘Just One More Thing’: Pat Sajak’s First Post-Wheel Of Fortune Gig Will Be A Columbo Play, And I Have Some Questions

The end of an era is almost upon the game show community, as Pat Sajak’s final episode hosting Wheel of Fortune airs tomorrow, June 7. As far as what he’ll be doing after his 43-year tenure hosting one of the best TV games shows of all time comes to an end, Sajak recently said that he’d be “perfectly happy” just doing crosswords and playing with his potential grandchildren. However, it’s now been revealed that the man has lined up a Columbo play as his first post-Wheel of Fortune professional gig, and I have some questions to ask upon hearing this news.

The Columbo Play Pat Sajak Is Doing

As reported by Variety, Pat Sajak is reuniting with longtime friend Joe Moore, an actor and KHON-TV newscaster in Honolulu, Hawaii, for a stage production of Prescription: Murder at the Honolulu Hawaii Theatre. The two friends, who’ve done nine previous plays together, will team back up from July 31 to August 10, 2025. Sajak will play a “brilliant psychiatrist named Roy Fleming “who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife,” and Moore will play Lieutenant Columbo, “the seemingly bumbling detective who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play’s surprising climax.”

Prescription: Murder was written by Richard Levinson and William Link, and they adapted it from “Enough Rope,” an episode of The Chevy Mystery Show that aired in 1960, with Bert Freed playing Columbo. The play version debuted in 1962, and six years later, Levinson and Link adapted their take into the TV movie that kicked off Peter Falk’s run as the character (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription).

Looping back to Sajak and Moore’s version of Prescription: Murder, Rob Duval is directing, and their fellow castmates include Bryce Moore (Moore’s son who also works at KHON), Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan and Aiko Chinen. Just like with the other plays Sajak and Moore have done together at the Hawaii Theatre, this production will be fundraiser for the non-profit establishment.

My Questions About This Post-Wheel Of Fortune Gig

I’ll admit that when I first read this news, I was wondering why Pat Sajak was willing to go to Hawaii and perform in a local theater production, but now knowing his past with Joe Moore, it makes complete sense. That said, I am curious how the folks at the Honolulu Hawaii Theatre settled on Prescription: Murder as the play for Sajak and Moore to do. It could just be because one of the previous plays they did together was Dial M for Murder, so they were game to jump back into the mystery genre. Frankly, I also wish it was Sajak playing Columbo instead, but I’m sure Moore will perform the role well too.

Most importantly, will anyone film this production of Prescription: Murder? I wouldn’t mind paying a little bit to see how Pat Sajak and Joe Moore did on stage together, especially if it’s part of the Hawaii Theatre’s fundraising efforts. Finally, even though this is a local stage production, is there any chance this could aid in a Columbo reboot being greenlit? Sure, the original was one of the classic 1960s TV shows that were rebooted for Gen X, but I’d be interested in seeing how a new actor would do following in Peter Falk’s footsteps and putting their spin on the title detective on the small screen.

In any case, if you're in Honolulu during the final day of July or the start of August next year, consider checking out the Prescription: Murder play.