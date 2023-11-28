People Were Angry About Max Getting Rid Of Looney Tunes Content In December, But What's Really Going On?

Nearly 100 years after its conception, the Looney Tunes franchise remains well loved amongst much of the general public. It’s not difficult to see the appeal in the antics of the witty Bugs Bunny, the uptight Daffy Duck and their cavalcade of humorous peers. Many of the classic cartoons have been available to stream in recent years but, as of late, it seemed that Max subscribers would no longer have access to them starting in December. It wasn’t long before people became angry about the situation. However, it would now appear we know what’s really going on here.

Animation devotees across social media didn’t hold back their thoughts after seeing a report on Monday. ToonHive on X (formerly known as Twitter) was one of several entities that shared that the classic Looney Tunes shorts would be removed from Max alongside The Looney Tunes Show and the film Looney Tunes: Back in Action. That supposed development seemed to mostly rub people the wrong way due to the franchise being one of Warner Bros. Discovery’’ signature IPs. Following the wave of backlash, the corporation itself released a statement on X , explaining that there was an issue with the What’s New on Max This December press release:

Looney Tunes was included in error as a title leaving the platform. This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.

This is surely music to the ears of those who enjoy Tweety Bird successfully outsmart the always hungry Sylvester. However, some may still be somewhat disappointed to learn that Back in Action is indeed leaving the service. That’s truly unfortunate given it’s the best live-action/animation hybrid flick featuring the characters. (Yes, even this Space Jam lover can admit that.) Still, that’s better than not having any of the shorts or the 2011 to 2013 Cartoon Network show.

The streaming snafu comes on the heels of a Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversy involving another hybrid film in the franchise: Coyote vs. Acme. It was reported this month that WB was scrapping the already-filmed movie and would use it as a tax write-down. Many of the film’s crew and cast members subsequently spoke out, sharing their displeasure with the decision. Support came from James Gunn , Bugs Bunny voice actor Eric Bauza and more. In time, the studio provided the John Cena-led movie with some hope , as it changed course and allowed it to be shopped at other places.

The beloved franchise is still thriving today, as new cartoons have been created for the property over the past several years. One of those is Looney Tunes Cartoons, which ran for six seasons on Max (which was originally HBO Max) for six seasons from 2020 to 2023. Due to the show’s popularity, it spawned a Valentine’s Day special, which is perfect for the characters . It’ll also have a feature film adaptation, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which will center on Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. Tiny Toons Looniversity - a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures – is also currently airing.

Of course, all of that started with the classic shorts, and it’s great to hear that they’re not being removed from streaming. Let’s hope that remains the case, as it would be a shame to lose these animated treasures.