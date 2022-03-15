The Best HBO Max Original Shows To Stream (So Far)

In the age of streaming services, there have been plenty that have popped up with some awesome new series, such as Hulu’s original shows or Netflix’s TV series, like The Witcher, and Bridgerton. But, one streaming service that also has a great selection with amazing original TV series, is HBO Max.

From shows about cooking to The Flight Attendant, HBO Max has been coming out with all sorts of shows that people of all ages will enjoy, from dramas to comedies to reality shows. If you’re looking for your next show to binge, check out these ten great HBO Max original shows.

The Flight Attendant

In The Flight Attendant, stars Kaley Cuoco as a reckless flight attendant who has an alcohol problem and ends up waking up next to her dead one night stand. Now, she has to somehow retrace her steps to try and find the person responsible - wondering if somehow, she could be the killer.

First off, Kaley Cuoco is fantastic in this series. While I know everyone knows her for her comedic skills on The Big Bang Theory, she genuinely shines in The Flight Attendant and shows off her ability to act in dramatic ways as well. Secondly, the murder mystery of this show really captures you and draws you in like no other. It’s such a classic find-the-real-killer premise, but one that The Flight Attendant does well.

Peacemaker

He’s here to make peace - by breaking some heads. Peacemaker, a spinoff of the popular 2021 film, The Suicide Squad , follows the titular character after he recovers from his injuries from the movie. Now, he joins a black ops squad called A.R.G.U.S., a team with a mission to eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures and to stop them from taking over the bodies of humans.

Peacemaker is so silly, I can’t even put it into words, but in the best way. John Cena is great as a leading man, and him playing the titular character works wonders, to the point where you know there isn’t another actor out there that could play this character better. And now with Season 2 already ordered , it’s only a matter of time before we get to see him again.

Love Life

Love Life is an anthology series on HBO Max, where each season, we follow a new character in their quest to find the one, from their first date to their last date.

What I adore about Love Life is their exploration into modern love. While there’s plenty of comedy involved, there are some serious moments that talk about the complexities of dating in the 21st century, as well as how long it can take to find that right person. The first season stars the lovely Anna Kendrick , and the second season stars William Jackson Harper in a new love story.

Hacks

In this comedy series, Hacks tells the story of a legendary Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who has to team up with Ava, a Gen Z comedy writer who has been canceled over an insensitive tweet. The two are reluctant to work together, but must, so that Vance can freshen up her material and keep her job.

Let me just say that Jean Smart in Hacks is wonderful and her comedic timing is excellent. Plus, the chemistry that blossoms between her and Hanna Einbinder, who plays Ava, makes this show so enjoyable to watch. The generational difference between the two characters only adds to this comedy and makes it watchable for anyone.

Made For Love

Dark comedy Made for Love is based on the novel of the same name, and follows a woman who escapes from a horrible decade-long marriage, only to find out that her husband is tracking her through a device she was fitted with, implanted in her brain, tracking her every move, and even her “emotional data.”

Starring Cristin Milioti as Hazel, she is perfect for the role and carries this whole series, with an awesome cast behind her. While the show is a dark comedy with plenty of moments that will have you snorting laughter, there’s also this emotional aspect, especially about abusive relationships, that makes this show stand out above the rest. Even the idea of someone tracking your own emotions - now that makes me want to shiver, but also intrigued to learn more.

Raised By Wolves

With two seasons to stream, Raised by Wolves was one of HBO Max’s first original series. This sci-fi drama series is about two androids, adequately named Mother and Father, who are tasked with raising human children on Kepler 22B, because Earth was destroyed by a great war.

I am always down for a sort of post-apocalyptic storyline, and Raised by Wolves does it amazingly. Not only is the science fiction aspect very well-done - the effects on this show are off the charts - but the story itself is engrossing, with so much detail. It’ll captivate you like no other, especially knowing we live in a world where androids do exist. Science fiction lovers will get a kick out of this show.

Selena + Chef

In this reality cooking show, Selena + Chef, pop star and actress Selena Gomez receives help from famous chefs across the world to try and learn how to cook from her own home.

Look, I absolutely love to cook, so I might be a little biased on this one, but I do think that this cooking show is adorable. The natural charisma that Selena Gomez has with not only the chefs she cooks with but the audience as well will help anyone learn. It’s also very informative, as the chefs give her step-by-step instructions for her cooking lessons, so you too, at home, could try to cook more as well. I made Roy Choi’s dish from his episode with Selena - it was actually amazing.

The Sex Lives Of Teenage Girls

Shows that take place in college are always fun, and The Sex Lives of College Girls is a great example of that. Following four friends who are going to college for the first time, we follow them as they learn to grow up and become sexually active young women, alongside the trials and tribulations that moder-day universities can bring.

I personally love this show. As someone who is decently fresh out of college (2020), I can relate to many of the instances or issues that these girls go through, from personal relationships to professor problems to so much more. Plus, The Sex Lives of College Girls cast is so talented, their vibes together are immaculate. You really believe that they’re legit close friends who went to college together. You have to give it a shot if you’re looking for a fun comedy.

Station Eleven

While this is a limited series and not an ongoing TV show, Station Eleven is a brilliant piece of media to watch. In this HBO original, we are in a world that is recovering from a deadly flu that has killed much of the human population. The survivors twenty years later have to struggle to rebuild the world from the ground up, and somehow find hope in a world of darkness.

Let me just say that this show is so stunning. The cinematography alone from just the trailer drew me in, but what really keeps you coming back to this limited series are the relationships that are built with these characters. They are at the end of their rope and trying to make a new world, and it’s all about trying to stick together despite the worst happening, no matter what humanity has to throw at them.

Generation

In Generation (stylized as Genera+ion), the viewers follow a group of high school students in Orange County, California, who are exploring their sexuality in the modern world of technology and social media, testing their own values on life, love, and family while living in a very conservative community.

I always love to watch teen comedies and teen dramas, but I don’t think any of them quite hit the mark as much as Generation does. It really does an exceptional job of explaining just how the current generation feels about the world they are growing up in, and the constant struggles they face on a daily basis, with families that might not be the most accepting of who they are. The love stories are sweet yet serious, and the ensemble cast works together incredibly well.

The Tourist

Starring Jamie Dornan, The Tourist is a thrilling six-part limited series that follows the story of a British man that wakes up in an Australian hospital. The only issue is that he has amnesia. Now, he has to try and remember who he is and why he’s there before something from his past comes to hunt him down.

Jaime Dornan has always proved that he’s a great actor, but seeing him in The Tourist is really one of his best roles so far. He’s great as a leading man and really keeps you coming back for each episode to find out exactly why he’s there and why his past is so mysterious. I think what makes The Tourist is that we, as the viewers, are in the dark too, so we have to use our own investigation skills to figure out what happened to him too. It’s a lot of fun.

A World Of Calm

A World of Calm is an immersive journey that takes you through several different stories from our planet, and to the outer reaches of the Universe. I know that this premise sounds wacky as heck, but I’ll summarize it for you - if you ever dreamed about Keanu Reeves reading you a soothing bedtime story (like on the Calm app, which this show is based on), then you get that here.

Each A World of Calm episode tells a story that will have you more relaxed than ever before, with amazing music and footage that is to die for, while listening to some of your favorite actors narrate – including Kate Winslet, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman and many others. I know it sounds a bit different, but you won’t regret checking this one out on a day where you just need to feel… calm.

Stream A World of Calm on HBO Max.