Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Are Amusingly Trash-Talking Each Other, So Is The Flip Off Season 2 Happening?

If Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack aren’t sniping at each other on one HGTV show or another, does HGTV even exist? Funnily enough, even since the Flip or Flop stars split up in 2016, that situation hasn’t really come up. After that show ended in 2022, they did their own things for a bit before returning to the 2025 TV schedule with their competition show The Flip Off, and already the couple are trash-talking each other again over a potential Season 2.

With Season 1 seeing Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa face off against a newly single Christina Haack (Josh Hall was supposed to team up with Haack before they filed for divorce separately at the beginning of The Flip Off’s production), fans have suggested shaking things up for a second season by pitting the “king of flipping” against his two queens. Tarek seemed to find this idea laughable, as he fired a shot at Christina and Heather Rae on Instagram:

Honestly, it sounds like he’s throwing down the gauntlet, and given how similar his wife Heather Rae El Moussa’s design tastes were to his ex-wife Christina Haack’s in Season 1, I think it would be super interesting to see them join forces. However, in addition to that jokingly condescending caption, where he said, “I think you guys are forgetting who taught them how to flip… 👀🛠️,” he said in the video:

Oh, the girls beating me at flipping houses? I think people were drinking way too much on Mother’s Day. Let’s be real.

While I doubt that’s the smartest tone to take when speaking about the mothers of your children, that’s just how Tarek El Moussa does it, and as per usual, Christina Haack took the bait, responding on her own Instagram Stories:

[Heather Rae] and I would smoke you ......

If you think The Flipping El Moussas star was satisfied to let his ex-wife have the last word, well, you’ve probably never seen the “beautiful chaos” of their flipping shows. Tarek doubled (tripled?) down on his stance by posting another Story with the response:

You would have a better chance at getting Heather to eat a smoked turkey before you guys would beat me 👏👏😂

After The Flip Off Season 1 ended, I immediately hoped there would be a second season, with the caveat that Christina Haack chooses a partner so as not to shoulder the entire burden of the competition. I actually really like the idea of her and the Selling Sunset star joining forces, and Heather Rae El Moussa seemed to be into the idea, too, if her recent social media post is any indication:

With fans backing this twist on a possible second season of The Flip Off and having Tarek El Moussa already trash-talking look-alikes Heather Rae and Christina, it’s only a matter of time before HGTV confirms this. However, nothing is official yet, so for now we’ll have to make due with rewatching The Flip Off and the multiple other shows to come from the Flip or Flop alums with your Max subscription.