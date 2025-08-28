Quiz: Can You Guess The '90s TV Sitcom By The Side Character?
What a time the '90s were for sitcoms! There really was something for everyone with an appetite for half-hour comedies. That's especially true if you were a fan of shows that focused on families or groups of friends, as you'll see when you dive into this quiz. Speaking of this quiz, we aimed for popular shows with this one, as opposed to some of the many '90s sitcoms you may have forgotten about. If you watched network TV in the 1990s, you should remember the shows featured here. But how well do you know these supporting characters is the real question...
What we're showing you in this quiz is the image and character name of a side character from a popular 1990s TV sitcom. Your job is to remember which show they occasionally or frequently appeared in. Think you can get all ten questions right?
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
