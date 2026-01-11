Why Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Wedding Planning Has Seemingly Been Tough For Mama Donna

Donna Kelce may be the member of her family most prominently on our screens right now, as she stars on The Traitors Season 4. Meanwhile, her son, Travis, failed to make the NFL playoffs with the Chiefs this season. However, the spotlight on his and Taylor Swift’s relationship remains bright, as they continue to march toward their wedding date. It’s an exciting time, to be sure, for the celebrity couple and their families, but one insider explained why it’s allegedly been tough on Mama Kelce.

According to a supposed pal of Donna Kelce, she's the kind of mom who isn’t afraid to make her opinion known — even if no one is asking. However, the alleged friend told the Daily Mail that the new cast member for The Traitors (streamable with a Peacock subscription) is trying to stay in the backseat regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding planning. The source said:

When it comes to the wedding, the planning is all on Taylor and Travis, not on Donna. I think her head knows that, even when her heart wants to be more involved. She told me she has to bite her tongue when it comes to the wedding plans because she has all sorts of ideas. Location, menu, the cake, the colors. She lives for that stuff. But she doesn't want to be overbearing; she doesn't want to overstep.

It sounds like Donna Kelce is handling things just right, in my opinion anyway, as she’s supposedly letting her son and future daughter-in-law plan the wedding of their dreams and not weighing in too much with her own opinions.

As such, she’s apparently maintained a great relationship with Taylor Swift, with the source saying “they actually get along really well.” The insider continued:

I don't think there's been any friction at all. On the contrary, it's all good. But she just thinks about that wedding all the time.

Same, girl, same. We’ve got Flavor Flav out here hoping for an invite, DWTS champ Robert Irwin suggesting Australian nuptials and Ed Sheeran apparently poised to sing. Who ISN’T thinking about this wedding all the time?

Mama Kelce may not be getting too involved in the details, but Travis is reportedly doing his share of the planning. This isn’t a situation where the groom just shows up after the bride has made all the decisions, as he and the Life of a Showgirl artist are allegedly approaching their big day as a partnership.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be making big decisions pretty quickly, too. They have allegedly set a wedding date — Saturday, June 13, 2026 — and secured a venue. Swifties think the “Wood” singer has also chosen her bridesmaids, after she was photographed on dinner dates with Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid and other friends.

Hopefully, things can continue to go smoothly as the big day draws closer — even if it is actually a struggle for Donna Kelce to stay in the background. You can see more of Travis and Jason’s mom on The Traitors Season 4, with new episodes hitting the 2026 TV schedule each Thursday.