I Was Shocked By Greenland 2's Surprising Ending, And So Was Morena Baccarin
I honestly didn't see that coming...
Spoiler Warning: The following article contains some major spoilers for the Greenland 2: Migration ending. If you haven’t watched the riveting disaster film, please go back to the bunker.
After what feels like an eternity, Greenland 2: Migration is finally out on the 2026 movie schedule. The new disaster movie, which picks up five years after the events of Greenland, follows the Garrity family as they attempt to find a better life in Europe after spending years wasting away in a bunker north of the Arctic Circle. One of the major questions I’m sure many of you are having right now is, “Do they reach safety, and if so, does everyone make it?”
Well, I’m here to answer that question, talk about the surprising Greenland 2 ending, and break down why star Morena Baccarin was shocked about everything that went down in the final moments of the new Gerard Butler movie. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.
What Happens At The End Of Greenland 2
Again, major spoilers for Greenland 2: Migration follow…
With all the spoiler warnings out of the way, let’s get into the Greenland 2: Migration ending. As shown in the various trailers, Ric Roman Waugh’s new action drama follows John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and son Nathan (Roman Griffin Davis) as they make their way from Greenland to the European mainland in hopes of finding a valley that’s believed to be inhabitable five years after the asteroid turned much of Earth into a wasteland.
There’s just one major obstacle: John is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer after being subjected to radiation poisoning from his constant trips into the wasteland. I initially thought the family patriarch would find a way to pull through, but it becomes abundantly clear that he has one mission: get his family to safety. However, it’s not the cancer that gets him.
In a big action sequence near the end of the movie, John is shot while the family is being pursued and bleeds out in the embrace of his wife and son just as the family reaches the promised land. He achieved his goal, but lost his life in the process.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What Morena Baccarin Said About John’s Shocking Death
After watching Greenland 2: Migration and coming to terms with the fact that the franchise star was killed off in such a dramatic fashion, I caught up with Morena Baccarin, and we discussed how she initially felt about John’s shocking and heartbreaking death. Though she was shocked when she first found out the plan, she thinks it makes total sense:
As is the case in so many other great Gerard Butler movies, John Garrity is not only a badass throughout the franchise’s second installment, but he’s also a great hero, as Baccarin noted. While I would have loved to have seen him ripping heaters like Big Nick in Den of Thieves 2, he went out like a champ in Greenland 2.
There Was An Earlier Scene That Baccarin Originally Fought Against
Before the Garrity family leaves for Europe, there’s an intensely emotional scene where John tells Allison that he has cancer and that he only has six to eight weeks to live. This is hands down one of the most emotional moments in the movie, and a scene that I haven’t forgotten. However, when I was discussing it with Baccarin, she told me that she initially tried to stop a major disaster movie trope from happening:
Despite her initial hesitation, the Sheriff Country star said she eventually came around and now sees why it was so important to the story. In her view, the revelation sets up the second half of the movie and raises the stakes even more. If anything, it helps the family get motivated to reach their destination and achieve their goal.
Where The Franchise Could Go From Here
So, where do the surviving Garrity family members go from here? Though the fate of the franchise hasn’t been decided yet, the movie ends with Allison and Nathan starting their rebirth. When I asked Baccarin about what’s next for the Garritys and life on Earth, she gave me a very hopeful answer:
If there does end up being a third Greenland, the Migration ending does a perfect job of setting up another story, one where the survivors can help with the regrowth Baccarin alluded to in our conversation. They could carry on John Garrity’s legacy as they set out to make his dream come true.
While Greenland 2: Migration does end on a somber note with Gerard Butler’s character dying just as he and his family reach the promised land, it’s not hard to see the hope in the franchise’s core. Let’s just hope this isn’t the end of the world as we know it…
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.