I Was Shocked By Greenland 2's Surprising Ending, And So Was Morena Baccarin

Spoiler Warning: The following article contains some major spoilers for the Greenland 2: Migration ending. If you haven’t watched the riveting disaster film, please go back to the bunker.

After what feels like an eternity, Greenland 2: Migration is finally out on the 2026 movie schedule. The new disaster movie, which picks up five years after the events of Greenland, follows the Garrity family as they attempt to find a better life in Europe after spending years wasting away in a bunker north of the Arctic Circle. One of the major questions I’m sure many of you are having right now is, “Do they reach safety, and if so, does everyone make it?”

Well, I’m here to answer that question, talk about the surprising Greenland 2 ending, and break down why star Morena Baccarin was shocked about everything that went down in the final moments of the new Gerard Butler movie. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

What Happens At The End Of Greenland 2

Again, major spoilers for Greenland 2: Migration follow…

With all the spoiler warnings out of the way, let’s get into the Greenland 2: Migration ending. As shown in the various trailers, Ric Roman Waugh’s new action drama follows John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and son Nathan (Roman Griffin Davis) as they make their way from Greenland to the European mainland in hopes of finding a valley that’s believed to be inhabitable five years after the asteroid turned much of Earth into a wasteland.

There’s just one major obstacle: John is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer after being subjected to radiation poisoning from his constant trips into the wasteland. I initially thought the family patriarch would find a way to pull through, but it becomes abundantly clear that he has one mission: get his family to safety. However, it’s not the cancer that gets him.

In a big action sequence near the end of the movie, John is shot while the family is being pursued and bleeds out in the embrace of his wife and son just as the family reaches the promised land. He achieved his goal, but lost his life in the process.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

What Morena Baccarin Said About John’s Shocking Death

After watching Greenland 2: Migration and coming to terms with the fact that the franchise star was killed off in such a dramatic fashion, I caught up with Morena Baccarin, and we discussed how she initially felt about John’s shocking and heartbreaking death. Though she was shocked when she first found out the plan, she thinks it makes total sense:

So I knew going into the film that was what they planned to do. And I was really shocked, actually. But I think it makes so much sense, given what we've been through. I think it really solidifies him as the ultimate hero and sacrificer for his family, you know. He swore he would get us to safety and to a new life.

As is the case in so many other great Gerard Butler movies, John Garrity is not only a badass throughout the franchise’s second installment, but he’s also a great hero, as Baccarin noted. While I would have loved to have seen him ripping heaters like Big Nick in Den of Thieves 2, he went out like a champ in Greenland 2.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

There Was An Earlier Scene That Baccarin Originally Fought Against

Before the Garrity family leaves for Europe, there’s an intensely emotional scene where John tells Allison that he has cancer and that he only has six to eight weeks to live. This is hands down one of the most emotional moments in the movie, and a scene that I haven’t forgotten. However, when I was discussing it with Baccarin, she told me that she initially tried to stop a major disaster movie trope from happening:

I fought against it. I really didn't want to shoot that scene. I thought it fell into every emotional trope possible in a hero movie like this. And I begged the director and the writers and [Gerard], and I was like, ‘I don't think this is a good idea. And I felt like it made me the weepy wife, which was something that we had fought very much against when we were shooting the first film.

Despite her initial hesitation, the Sheriff Country star said she eventually came around and now sees why it was so important to the story. In her view, the revelation sets up the second half of the movie and raises the stakes even more. If anything, it helps the family get motivated to reach their destination and achieve their goal.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Where The Franchise Could Go From Here

So, where do the surviving Garrity family members go from here? Though the fate of the franchise hasn’t been decided yet, the movie ends with Allison and Nathan starting their rebirth. When I asked Baccarin about what’s next for the Garritys and life on Earth, she gave me a very hopeful answer:

I'd like to believe that regrowth happens on Earth in a different way. Life is different, but also similar to what it used to be. And, you know, after massive annihilation like that, there's us, there's a sign, and a hope for life. We see trees, we see grass, birds, and we hear birds chirping. I think that's all just an indication that there's a cycle, and we are on the regrowth part.

If there does end up being a third Greenland, the Migration ending does a perfect job of setting up another story, one where the survivors can help with the regrowth Baccarin alluded to in our conversation. They could carry on John Garrity’s legacy as they set out to make his dream come true.

While Greenland 2: Migration does end on a somber note with Gerard Butler’s character dying just as he and his family reach the promised land, it’s not hard to see the hope in the franchise’s core. Let’s just hope this isn’t the end of the world as we know it…