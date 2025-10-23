Quiz: Guess The Movie By The 3rd, 4th, And 5th Actors Listed On IMDB
How well do you know movie casts?
A broad knowledge of supporting casts in popular movies is really going to help if you want to do well on this week's movie quiz. As the title suggests, we'll give you the third, fourth and fifth cast members listed for a movie on IMDB, and you guess the movie.
The IMDB listing order is the key here, and if you're unfamiliar with the movie site, their ordering can vary, whether it be by top billed, credited, by appearance in the film, etc. The main stars of the movie are often listed first, but not always. In this case, we're not mentioning the first two people listed in a movie's cast, just the three names listed after, in the order they're listed.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
