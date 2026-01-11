‘Sorry, That's Just How I Feel.’ Kit Harington Responds To The Petition To Rewrite The Game Of Thrones Ending Years Later

There are some TV series finales that remain widely discussed for one reason or another, and the closing installment of HBO’s Game of Thrones definitely fits that bill. Even several years after the episode’s debut, there are still those who express their grievances with how the story ended for the likes of Daenerys Targaryen, the Stark children and more. The dissatisfaction was actually so brutal that a petition was formed in an effort to have the finale redone. Now, nearly seven years later, cast member Kit Harington is weighing in.

Harington notably played the role of the valiant Jon Snow, who also had quite the story arc throughout the eighth and final season of Thrones. While he’s several years removed from his stint portraying the noble member of the Night’s Watch, Harington still fields questions about the show. While speaking to the New York Times, the British actor recalled being in rehab for alcoholism while the final season aired in 2019, and he caught wind of the negative reviews when he was out. As for his feelings on the petition, Harington said this:

That genuinely angered me. Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media.

Needless to say, the Eternals alum didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on fans’ attempts to have the Game of Thrones series finale redone. It’s honestly easy to understand why Harington feels the way he does about that petition. As noted by the NYT, he was more than aware of the hard work that series creators/writers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss put into the finale alongside the cast and crew. Regardless of how viewers may feel about the installment, it can’t be denied that making the episode was no small feat.

As a whole, Thrones’ final season earned flak for various reasons, and the series finale ultimately drew mixed responses from CinemaBlend’s staff and more at the time. Among the elements viewers took issue with was the characterization of Daenerys Targaryen, who descended into madness during the last stretch of the show. The final episode sees the “Queen of Dragons” fatally stabbed by Jon, her lover, who weeps over her body. For his actions, Snow is eventually exiled and returns to his post with the Night’s Watch.

There was a time at which it looked like fans would be seeing more of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, it was reported back in 2022 that the character would headline a spinoff series. However, by 2024, it was reported that the Snow show was dead at HBO, with Harington explaining at the time that he and the producers couldn’t land on the right story. Harington was asked in December 2025 whether he’d reprise Jon at this point, and he said “didn’t want to go anywhere near” the franchise after having been a part of it for a decade.

I don’t want to be presumptuous, but I could imagine that crafting work for a franchise with a fanbase that initiated a petition to remake the series finale could be hard for an actor like Kit Harington. What can be said with certainty, though, is that regardless of whether fans think Thrones is a show that ends well or not, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Also, look ahead to the premiere of the latest spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which debuts on January 18 amid the 2026 TV schedule.