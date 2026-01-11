Which Family Member ‘Wanted To Die’ Watching Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marty Supreme Sex Scenes?

Following a hiatus, Gwyneth Paltrow made her return to acting in the highly acclaimed sports dramedy Marty Supreme. Paltrow – who plays actress Kay Stone in the Timothée Chalamet-led film – has been receiving rave reviews for her work. However, it would appear that not everyone is so keen on every aspect of her latest performance. Paltrow recently revealed that one of her close family members “wanted to die” while watching her sex scenes in the film. And the Oscar winner’s take on that was quite funny.

Paltrow has been making the rounds throughout this awards season, and she recently attended a screening held at the San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. Said screening was followed by a Q&A that was moderated by Demi Moore In time, the chat shifted to Paltrow’s more intimate scenes with Chalamet. At that point, Paltrow (via People) humorously explained that her son, Moses Martin, wasn’t thrilled while watching his mom’s sex scenes. Paltrow described her kid’s experience as follows:

Oh my God! My poor son. Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die.

In fairness, Gwyneth Paltrow was just doing her job as an actor. However, I can understand why 19-year-old Moses isn’t all that comfortable watching his mom in such intimate scenes. This actually isn’t the first time Paltrow has discussed her son’s reaction to her sex scenes in Marty Supreme. Paltrow previously confirmed that she’d taken him to the film’s L.A. premiere and that during the love scenes, Moses would hide his face behind his hands. (Talk about an awkward moment for a teenager.)

The brouhaha surrounding Paltrow and Chalamet’s intimate scenes actually began even before the film hit theaters last year. Ahead of the release, set photos began to make the rounds, which showed Chalamet and Paltrow locking lips. Even at that point, Moses and Apple Martin (21) – who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin – shared reactions to the viral pics. Moses, according to his mom, was unenthusiastic even at that point, while Apple was more accepting.

It was around that same time that the Royal Tenenbaums veteran revealed that in Marty, Kay Stone and Chalamet’s Marty Mauser have “a lot of sex” in the movie. She also went viral for mentioning that she mostly didn’t feel the need to utilize the assigned intimacy coordinator (a position that’s become commonplace in Hollywood). Backlash to the comments ensued, and Paltrow later clarified that she didn’t mean any offense.

Fast forward to today, and Marty Supreme – and Gwyneth Paltrow herself – are at the center of some serious buzz. The film, which is directed by Josh Safdie, currently has several 2026 Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It’s also to be a major contender during this year’s Academy Awards. We’ll have to wait and see how all that pans out but, in the meantime, for Moses’ sake, I hope he won’t have to watch his mom’s sex scenes too many more times.

Check out Marty Supreme, which is playing in theaters nationwide now.