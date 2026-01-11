Jennifer Lopez Showed Up On The Golden Globes Set In A Bangin' Yellow Dress To Do A Bit With Host Nikki Glaser

After Nikki Glaser's nearly flawless performance at last year’s Golden Globes, she's returning to host this year's ceremony. It's likely that the comic will have more than a few jokes to share about the 83rd Golden Globes' nominees. (Although, you probably should expect her to skip a Kylie Jenner/Timothée Chalamet joke.) There’s no need to wait until the Globes for a laugh, though as Glaser shared a comedy bit she did with Jennifer Lopez, who showed up on set wearing a sweet yellow dress that's hard to ignore.

Jennifer Lopez may not be nominated at 2026 Golden Globes, but that didn't stop her from making a golden entrance at the Beverly Hilton, where the show is held. Nikki Glaser shared a hilarious comedy bit she did with the “Jenny on the Block” singer as she strutted on the Golden Globes set wearing that bangin’ yellow ensemble. Check out the funny segment the pair performed in he Instagram video below:

Ah, I love it! The Selena actress has rocked yellow before by way of an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie bikini, and she also tied a yellow ribbon on her see-through Shotgun Wedding premiere dress. So it's no surprise she's bringing a golden yellow again at the Globes this year.

But Lopez’s Golden Globe ensemble screams exactly what she mouths— “I’m the owner of this house!” Her flowy, tube dress and Hollywood shades illustrate that there’s no awards show without this beautiful celeb in attendance. That fur shawl, in particular, goes great with the jokingly diva attitude she brings to the funny reel, which draws audio from a viral TikTok video.

I also love the sight of Nikki Glaser cutely jumping for joy at the sight of the singer/singer. After seeing this video, Id' also love to see Glaser and JLo actually do something together during the broadcast. I have no doubt that anything they'd do would be iconic.

For the last Golden Globes, Glaser actually wanted to make a “Bennifer” joke about which Jennifer Ben Affleck would “try to ruin” next. However, it ended up getting cut. So, in a weird way, this recent social media bit kind of represents something of a full-circle moment, if viewed from a certain way. Regardless, I love this pairing and even down to the caption, which includes a sweet combination of Lopez and Glaser's first names—"Nennifer." Classic!

Whether or not Jennifer Lopez and Nikki Glaser (or I should say "Nennifer") plan to bring their comedic chops to the Golden Globe stage together , their Instagram comedy bit already sets the tone for the night. With Lopez’s commanding presence in her yellow dress and Glaser’s witty humor, I have a hopeful feeling that viewers are going to have a great time watching tonight.

Don't miss the 83rd Annual Golden Globes live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.