While One Battle After Another may be chiefly known as Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, another Leonardo DiCaprio-led vehicle and even one of the best movies of 2025, it’s also notable for being actress Chase Infiniti’s film debut. Infiniti stars as Willa Ferguson, the daughter of DiCaprio’s Bob Ferguson, who gets kidnapped by the military officer who had also been in a relationship with her mother. It turns out that before being cast in One Battle After Another, Infinity had never seen Titanic, one of DiCaprio’s most popular movies. That said, I do approve of the movie of his that did make her starstruck with him.

Chase Infiniti is back on the press circuit for One Battle After Another following it being met with critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including earning eight Golden Globe nominations. Infiniti, who’s been nominated in the upcoming awards ceremony’s Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category, had this to say when asked by W Magazine if she’d seen Titanic by the time she’d done her first chemistry read with Leonardo DiCaprio:

At the time, I had not seen Titanic. I have since seen Titanic, but Catch Me If You Can is one of my favorite movies of all time. So I was geeking out about Frank Abagnale Jr. being in front of me.

Better late than never on seeing Titanic, and if you’re in the same boat as Chase Infinity once was, or you just feel like rewatching the epic historical romance that co-starred Kate Winslet, it can be streamed with either a Netflix subscription or Paramount+ subscription. More importantly, I’m so glad she shouted out Catch Me If You Can. Like her, I also watched it before I saw Titanic.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Released in 2002 and directed by Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can is the film adaptation of former con man Frank Abagnale Jr.’s semi-autobigjorpahical book. Leonardo DiCaprio played the young Abagnale, where he conned millions of dollars out of people by pretending to be a Pan Am pilot, doctor and prosecutor, all while still a teenager. DiCaprio was joined in Catch Me If You Can by Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams and James Brolin, among others. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.

While I wouldn’t call Catch Me If You Can an obscure movie by any means, I do think it’s one of the entries on Leonardo DiCaprio’s filmography that doesn’t get as much attention as it should. Regardless, it’s great that Chase Infiniti is a fellow fan, to the point that she geeked out about the Academy Award-winning actor because of that role. Of course, now she and DiCaprio, who’s also up for a Golden Globe this year, have the bond they formed in One Battle After Another to supersede that.

We’ll see how One Battle After Another does in its nominated categories when the 83rd Golden Globes airs both on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ this Sunday. Chase Infiniti’s next movie is the coming-of-age drama The Julia Set, which began filming later this year, and she’s also starring in The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff The Testaments, which premieres on the 2026 TV schedule in April. As for Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s looking like his next movie will be Heat 2, though his role remains undisclosed.