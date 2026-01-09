Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Is A Perfect Mesh Of Old Meets New, And Feels Like The Show Fans Have Waited For

The 2026 TV schedule is here, and for Star Trek fans, there's reason to be excited. For the first time in four years, we have a new series, and despite the cast poster that made everyone raise an eyebrow, the decades we longed for a Starfleet Academy series were worth the wait.

Having seen the first six episodes of the series (the first two of which will premiere for those with a Paramount+ subscription on January 15th) I can confidently say that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy delivers on all fronts for fans new and old. There's something to love, no matter which era was your favorite. I'm sure there will be critics, as there were when the trailer first dropped, but I encourage all fans to watch, because it gives us yet another fresh way to enjoy Trek like I never would've imagined.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

Starfleet Academy's Episodes Feel Like The TNG Era Episodes, And That's A Great Thing

I know that evoking The Next Generation while talking about Starfleet Academy sets a high bar, but I promise it's earned. The nature of the series, set around cadets as they learn to become competent members of Starfleet, means it can't be action-forward all the time.

Sometimes, and maybe even most of the time, the action is in the classroom. It's an instructor explaining the current status of the Klingon Empire after The Burn, or a heated debate between a Betazoid delegation and the staff, as they attempt to encourage the nation to send more students to the Academy. Some sci-fi fans may read that and say it sounds like a snooze-fest, but Trekkies know this is the good shit.

I got heavy TNG vibes watching these episodes, because while there are some action-heavy ones, there are also equally thrilling episodes that are heavy on personal conflict, struggles, and challenges. It's like watching "Data's Day," but somehow it's not filler. Viewers who watch will see the TNG-era influence in the writing, and I don't think they'll be disappointed.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

The 32nd Century Backdrop Gives Us A Ton Of New Lore To Chew On

When Star Trek: Discovery jumped forward to the 32nd century a few years ago, I was thrilled. I love nostalgia as much as the next guy, but a new era meant there was an opportunity for audiences to encounter new species and learn what the others have been up to over the past thousand years. Unfortunately, the serialized drama was already too invested in telling the stories of its own characters, so we didn't learn much beyond "The Burn."

Fortunately, Starfleet Academy has the perfect setting to organically pack each episode with tons of lore updates on various species. The cadets are a generation that was, until recently, largely landlocked (Solar system-locked ?) by The Burn. Many of these students haven't met these species before, let alone shared a room with them. At no point does it feel like information is being shoehorned in, which is impressive given how much we learn in these early episodes.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

We Finally Get The Starfleet Military School Vs. College Debate

Old school Trekkies will argue until they're blue in the face about whether Starfleet is a military outfit or not. The answer is nuanced, of course, because while the primary mission of ships is to explore and help out other species in need, they also serve as the defenders of The Federation. If Star Wars' Empire were to show up and try to take over the galaxy suddenly, Starfleet would absolutely be one of the major forces trying to stop that from happening.

Starfleet Academy finds a unique way to satisfy both parties, and while I won't go into specifics, I'll tell those about to raise their pitchforks to consider that the 32nd century is a vastly different world than what we're used to. The Federation as a whole is not in as healthy a place as it was during Picard's time, or even Kirk's time, and that creates a compelling story for the series overall that I can't wait to see unfold.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Has Once Again Given Us Something Completely New, While Honoring The Old Guard In A Significant Way

The changes in how the new series differs from the usual franchise offerings are evident. The dialogue is a little more relaxed, the music a little more contemporary at times, and yes, there is a bit of angst tied to the plights of young adults. Change is the only constant, and if viewers can look past that, they'll see that the bones of what makes Star Trek great make up this latest offering.

I think what I love most is that I never once felt as though the show went and copied the episodic structure of Strange New Worlds to make it happen, either. In fact, I would say there were times when the episodes' writing reminded me a lot of The Orville, which was also heavily inspired by the Rick Berman era of Trek. This show manages to honor the past without being what I would call "nostalgia bait," and that's not easy to do.

I also feel like there are plenty of times in this series when I felt like I was watching a live-action Lower Decks, which should delight a few fans still upset about its cancellation. That's certainly thanks in part to Mariner voice actress and Trekkie superfan Tawny Newsome being part of the writing staff. Newsome actually pens a pretty significant episode in the series early on, which I guarantee will have the fans talking in the best way possible. Here's hoping it gets her a step closer to getting that live-action comedy series she's been working on, but if not, I'm sure she's welcome in the writers' room at Starfleet Academy until further notice.

It's too soon to crown Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the "best modern Trek series," especially since I haven't seen the entire season. The series is off to a damn good start, though, and I think there's a good chance we're looking at one of the franchise's all-time best shows if it gets the chance to thrive and continue its storytelling. Let's not make this another Prodigy situation, fans. I can't handle that heartbreak again.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, January 15th. Be sure to have that Paramount+ subscription by then, and get ready to watch a refreshing look at the future of Starfleet.