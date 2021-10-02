Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Promises ‘Explosive’ Confessions From Erika Jayne During Reunion

Crystal Kung Minkoff picked an auspicious year to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead of the normal fare of shaky Munchausen insinuations and cheating allegations, Season 11 is laser-focused on Erika Jayne’s serious legal troubles. (She divorced her husband of 20 years, Tom Girardi, whose law firm was later hit with an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy due to him allegedly embezzling tens of millions of dollars.) Jayne has made some effort on the show to explain her side of the story (even if some of her co-stars still aren't buying what she's selling). When it comes to the reunion, though, Kung Minkoff promises that fans are in for more “explosive” confessions from the star.

Throughout this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne’s revelations have left both her castmates and fans gobsmacked, to put it lightly. She has suggested that Tom Girardi had multiple affairs during their marriage, that a burglary at Girardi’s house eventually led to her son flipping his car five times over, and that she has never had a debit card in the last 20 years. It’s been a lot to digest but, according to newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, the shocking revelations continued at the reunion. She told E Online:

There's a lot of explosive moments. Yeah, it was intense. And I'm sure you'll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my god!'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is a highly anticipated affair. Not only because Real Housewives reunions tend to have better drama than actual season, but also because this would technically be Erika Jayne’s first sit-down interview since the news of Tom Girardi’s legal situation broke. Setting a new precedent, Erika Jayne has been strangely missing from doing press for the show with her castmates. We’re seeing a similar situation happen with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah, who has not done press for the new season airing.

Likely, the reunion special got explosive because Erika Jayne finally saw how her Beverly Hills castmates really felt when they weren’t in front of her. They also had to have addressed other matters that have transpired since the show concluded filming. Namely, how Jayne was sued by the trustee of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case for $25 million and Bethenny Frankel’s recent claims that Jayne was made aware of the legal problems a few years ago. Crystal Kung Minkoff shared that they got to the bottom of a lot of it at the reunion:

I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reasons. But I don't think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked. I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted, Andy [Cohen] certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion.

Previous reports indicated that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was, for the most part, a big fight between Erika Jayne and executive producer/host Andy Cohen over his asking of tough questions. That could prove detrimental to her future standing on the show. There’s only one episode left in Season 11, and then fans will find out what really went down at the reunion when it premieres on Bravo on October 13.