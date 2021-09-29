Erika Jayne And Andy Cohen Are Reportedly Butting Heads, And It Doesn't Sound Too Good For Her Real Housewives Future

Unfortunately for Erika Jayne, some major legal troubles came to light smack dab in the middle of filming for this eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling from clients and creditors of his law firm, and Jayne's own culpability has been questioned heavily by her Bravo co-stars. What's more, the reality star has reportedly been butting heads lately with franchise executive producer and host Andy Cohen, and if that's true, it could potentially further complicate her future with the reality TV franchise.

With Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills quickly winding down, Bravo has already filmed the reunion special. And it's apparently so dramatic that it had to be broken into four parts; at least that's what Andy Cohen had to say on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (The only other time this was done was for the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s chaotic “Lesbiangate” reunion.) Supposedly, though, the main showdown of the reunion isn’t Erika Jayne going against co-star Sutton Stracke and others, but Jayne versus Andy Cohen himself. According to HollywoodLife:

Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika. And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about.

Technically, it’s unprecedented for Andy Cohen to be exclusively “fighting” with one particular Real Housewives star at a reunion, since he's usually more of a mediator. Sure, he’ll spar with them in good, shady fun, which Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore knows all too well, but there is a line that tends to go uncrossed. Cohen is executive producer of the franchise and effectively their boss, so for Erika Jayne to allegedly take it to the next level at the upcoming Beverly Hills reunion doesn’t bode well. There was already speculation amongst fans saying that Jayne wouldn’t be brought back anyway, given her once-touted lavish lifestyle is seemingly no more. But pissing off the person in charge can't help.

More than likely, the alleged “fighting” going on could pertain to Andy Cohen having to ask Erika Jayne some hard questions surrounding her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s affairs. He did as much for both RHNJ’s Teresa Giudice and RHNY’s Luann de Lesseps following their public arrests. But according to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna, Jayne had a huge blow-up with a Bravo producer this season (which was edited out of an episode), as the producer allegedly attempted to goad her into discussing her ex-husband and their issues on multiple occasions. There's a chance the reality TV star was feeling unduly backed into a corner yet again at the reunion.

Erika Jayne has, in fact, had several big emotional reactions to her co-stars’ questions on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She didn't like Garcelle Beauvais asking her to rehash details about her marriage. And she really didn't take to Sutton Stracke’s insinuations that she was lying, nor Dorit Kemsley’s vocal worries about how legal matters might affect the cast.

But Erika Jayne should take heed of her position. Bravo cut Braunwyn Windham-Burke loose without a second thought. And that was after she was transparent about major life concerns during her final Real Housewives of Orange County season, and in the face of fans' continued hopes that her storyline would continue.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens whenever the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs later this year, but don't forget to check out the remaining episodes of the season when it airs on Bravo on Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.