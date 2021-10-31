Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence After Being Robbed At Gunpoint

News broke earlier this week that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley fell victim to a home invasion. Allegedly, four male suspects entered her Encino house, held her at gunpoint and eventually made off with countless expensive items, including jewelry and handbags. Her husband was out of town, but their 5 and 7-year-old kids were reportedly present at the time. Now, Kemsley has broken her silence with her first statement since the attack happened.

On her Instagram, Dorit Kemsley thanked everyone for their concern for her well-being and shared some details about the robbery itself. She described it as a “terrifying ordeal” and an experience “no parent or person” should have to endure. On whether her two kids, Phoenix and Jagger, were actually present during the events, the RHOBH star revealed:

It's truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.

Previously, Teddi Mellencamp, a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate and friend of Dorit Kemsley, alleged on social media that another Bravo alum had put the family in harm's way. She called out Dana Wilkey (who was a guest/friend on the show in the early years) for posting sensitive legal documents online that included the Kemsleys' residential street prior to the robbery. Wilkey's post has since been taken down. Kemsley only noted in her statement that the family is hoping to move on with their lives, saying:

My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.

Her husband, known as “PK,” likewise echoed her sentiments in his own Instagram post about the situation. RHOBH co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke all commented on his post, sending love and emojis, while Andy Cohen wrote that Dorit Kemsley “can teach us a thing or two about facing down danger.” Under Dorit’s post, a long list of other names similarly reached out in solidarity, including rika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton, Jill Zarin, Larsa Pippen, and countless more. Dorit simply captioned her post with,

More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out.

Thank goodness indeed that at least her kids were not awake during the time of the robbery and no one was hurt. We hope that the reality star herself gets the help she needs to move past what happened.