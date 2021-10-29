After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Was Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint, One Former Co-Star Is Making Accusations

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nearing its end, with only one more reunion special to air. But per usual, the drama continues in the off-season, although likely not at all how Dorit Kemsley would have predicted or wanted. She was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at her California home on October 27 while her husband was out of town. Supposedly, the intruders stole multiple expensive items, including jewelry and handbags, but luckily and thankfully, no one present was noted to have been injured. In the aftermath, though, one of Kemsley's former co-stars is making accusations about someone's culpability for the scary encounter.

Specifically, Dorit Kemsley's former main castmate of ­­four seasons, Teddi Mellencamp, is alleging that Dana Wilkey (perhaps unwittingly) led the robbers directly to Kemsley's house. (For background, Wilkey alternated between being a guest and friend of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars in its earliest days, from 2010 to 2013.) Apparently, Wilkey shared with her followers an image of a legal deposition involving the Kemsleys that included their LLC named after their residential street. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mellencamp supposedly called her out big time for giving the purported criminals some knowledge of Kemsley's location, saying (via Page Six):

I hope you sleep really well tonight. You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting.

It's unclear why Dana Wilkey allegedly posted about Dorit Kemsley's legal situation with such details intact, since they never actually shared screen time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although, Kemsley's husband “PK” appears to have had his own ideas. Presumably before the robbery took place, he indicated on Instagram (also via Page Six) that Wilkey was hoping to present the Kemsleys as “con people” in order to gain “more followers” and “more attention.”

It was confirmed that Dorit Kemsley's two children – Phoenix, age 5, and Jagger, age 7 – were indeed present in the Encino home during the time of the reported robbery. However, it's still unclear whether or not they, too, came into contact with the intruders. An LAPD spokesperson did tell the outlet, though, that the incident involved three male suspects, and no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

The LAPD source also stated the home invasion took place around 10:50 P.T. on Wednesday night, which would have put it almost immediately after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Part 3 reunion special had aired. Coincidentally, during the special, the cast actually talked about the infamous robbery at Kyle Richards’ home in 2017, where she reportedly lost an estimated $1 million worth of items. Host Andy Cohen even joked about needing to warn Lisa Rinna to move her couture gowns out of her garage to prevent theft. The two situations likely aren't related, but what an odd coincidence.

Things really aren't all diamonds and rosé when it comes to being one of the Real Housewives. Hopefully Dorit Kemsley and her family are faring well in the wake of such traumatic circumstances. Part 4 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will air on Bravo on Wednesday, November 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET.