Following All That Halloween Kills Hype, Kyle Richards Talks Whether She Could Exit Real Housewives Among Those Other Cast Shakeups

Little Lindsey Wallace from the original 1978 Halloween is all grown up, folks. In the upcoming Halloween Kills sequel, she's a mom herself now and helping her seriously fed-up old babysitter Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) take Michael Myers down for good. (Hopefully.) However, the intense hype surrounding the film calls into question whether the actress who plays Lindsey (Kyle Richards) will leave her longtime position on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other cast shakeups are certainly happening in the Bravo universe, and Richards discusses her potential exit being yet another one.

It's not hyperbole to suggest that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just as intense as Halloween Kills looks. (In terms of high drama, not actual knife usage or kills.) The show's eleventh season just concluded this week and as promised, Erika Jayne’s extensive legal problems were a major storyline. But make no mistake, a lot wouldn't have happened without the notorious meddling of Kyle Richards. She's the longest-running castmate, with over ten years under her belt, and her reign might just be coming to an end. When talking to Pedestrian, the actress said that "eventually" she's going to have to walk away, then further explained,

I mean, that hasn’t been brought up yet. Every year I think ‘Oh, it’s a given,’ but you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at. I’ve been here a long time.

Given the eventful year that Kyle Richards is having, it is understandable why she might consider leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Halloween Kills’ premiere is right around the corner, and a lot of critics are already loving the good, the bad, and the generational trauma at play. Richards could be hoping to parlay the film's potential success into bigger opportunities beyond Bravo and Real Housewives Christmas spoof movies. She wouldn't be the first OG to do so – just look at NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel.

The various cast shakeups happening across the franchise also make Kyle Richards' speculated Real Housewives exit even more likely. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams were both on the Real Housewives Atlanta just as long as Richards has been on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and they are in fact leaving for “new adventures.” The Real Housewives of New York is reportedly going to drop some old faces as well. So if there is a time for it, Richards’ time might be now. She joked:

Sometimes I think I’d rather hang out with Michael Myers than these girls [laughs]. I mean, it can be pretty scary. What can I tell you? They actually give me more anxiety than Michael Myers.

Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars might give her anxiety, but they really do need Kyle Richards. This season, Richards got her longtime friend Erika Jayne to open up many times about her ex-husband Tom Girardi and her side of events that took place in their marriage. She also pulled the classic Real Housewives maneuver of having Sutton Stracke confide in her, only to throw Stracke and her shade right under the bus, in the most climactic scene of the season. (She even used her broken nose injury from the set of Halloween Kills as fodder for the show's opener, which has since manifested in a full-out feud with another alum.)

Kyle Richards’ final decision still hangs in the balance, but there are more pressing anxiety-inducing events on the horizon: Halloween Kills will be out in theaters (and streaming on Peacock) on October 15 and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ hyped-up first of four reunion specials airs on Bravo on October 13. It’s a toss up at this point which one will be the bigger bloodbath.