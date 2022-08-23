Real Housewives Vet NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And Bravo Has Reached Unexpected Conclusion, And She's All Smiles

NeNe Leakes, one of the most notorious cast members in the history of the Real Housewives franchise, has been embroiled in a major legal situation as of late. In April, the reality TV vet filed a lawsuit over The Real Housewives of Atlanta against NBCUniversal, Bravo, series EP Andy Cohen and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original. Leakes accused them of creating a racist and hostile working environment during her tenure on the Atlanta spinoff. After months of legal drama though, the suit has now reached an unexpected conclusion, and Leakes is all smiles.

In a surprising turn of events, the 54-year-old star dismissed her lawsuit against Andy Cohen and co. Reports that surfaced a few months ago suggested that the Bravo lawsuit could be resolved sooner rather than later , and this development seems to have proved that to be true. Deadline obtained recently filed court document that confirm the legal and that everyone involved in the suit agrees on the course of action:

Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time. All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.

NeNe Leakes first accused Andy Cohen and Bravo over racism after the latter joked with Wendy Williams about Leakes needing money and attention. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Twitter and accused Cohen of being an “ole cocaine head” and “ole racist.” And in a follow-up tweet , the star went on to suggest that she would take legal action, which she’d, of course, go through with the following year. RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was also named in the suit and later called Leakes’ claims of racist behavior on her part untrue.

Following the dismissal of the lawsuit, the Athens, Georgia native seems to be in a calmer state of mind. Around the same time that the news broke, she shared two posts on her Instagram account, both of which show her sporting bright smiles. You can check out one of the posts for yourself down below:

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Talk about a serious heel turn. What prompted the Bravo alum to change her course of action is anyone’s guess at this point. Maybe she and Andy Cohen, who she was quite close with in the past, got together and patched things up. Whatever the reason though, the reality TV shade queen seems happy amid her current situation.

NeNe Leakes has also been embroiled in another lawsuit that’s a bit more personal. In June, she was sued by the estranged wife of her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. The woman, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, claimed that Leakes was sleeping with her husband before they broke up and sought to sue her for upwards of $100,000 as a result of loss of affection and emotional distress. When Leakes addressed her lawsuit in late June, she claimed that she was “dragged into something that is just not [her] business” and that as a result, she had “no feelings about it.”