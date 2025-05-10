As Kanye West Plans To Sue His Dentist For Alleged Malpractice, An Insider Drops Claims About The Real Reason He’s Taking Legal Action

The past several years have seen Kanye West face legal action from several people but, more recently, the 47-year-old rapper himself filed suit against someone. Both he and his wife, Bianca Censori, are suing his former dentist for alleged malpractice along with other purported offenses. Among the couple’s reasons for filing suit is that West allegedly became addicted to nitrous oxide (or laughing gas) while in his doctor’s care. However, an insider alleges that West has another reason for wanting to move forward with this lawsuit.

At the center of this case is Dr. Thomas Connolly, who most notably worked with Ye in 2024. The hip hop mogul not only claims Connolly provided him with nitrous oxide but propofol as well, with both allegedly having negative behavioral and neurological effects on Ye. Connolly also stands accused of fraudulent billing among other supposed infractions. As the “Jesus Walks” writer makes his arguments, a source tells DailyMail.com, his goal with this suit is to convince his wife that he’s not responsibility for his outbursts over the past year or so:

For Bianca, the outburst was a breaking point. Bianca told Ye that she does not know how she can get past it and make it okay in her mind. It caused irreparable damage to their marriage and her trust. That's why Kanye decided to sue the dentist to show Bianca he is not responsible for his actions.

Kanye West has gone viral multiple times for making incendiary comments on social media. In one instance, he made blunt remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids, with family matriarch Tina Knowles seemingly defending her family afterwards. Additionally, West mused about wishing he’d had sex with Taylor Swift, leading the pop singer to reportedly file a cease-and-desist letter in response. As far as Bianca Censori, West ranted about having “dominion” over her.

The claims regarding Ye allegedly wanting to use the lawsuit to save his marriage can’t be substantiated, as of this writing. However, what can be said is that since they married in secret in 2022, Ye and Bianca Censori’s relationship has reportedly seen a number of twists and turns. Breakup rumors have swirled around the pair multiple times and, most recently, the performer dropped a new song in which he rapped about his wife having left him. He and Censori are together right now, per a representative for the couple.

It’s still been reported, however, that the Mrs. hasn’t been too happy with certain aspects of the marriage as of late. Back in March, it was alleged that the Yeezy architectural designer wanted to leave her husband but that it’s “not easy” because “Kanye controls so many aspects of her life.” Another source claimed she’d only stay married to the performer if he gives her more “freedom.”

Whether or not there’s any merit to the claims against Dr. Thomas Connolly is unclear. Last year, he rose to prominence for helping to engineer Ye’s $850,000 “prosthodontics.” Those implants are titanium dentures that are permanently bolted to his mouth. Supposedly, the look of these implants was inspired by the James Bond villain Jaws.

At this point, it’s hard to say what might become of Kanye West’s lawsuit against his former dentist. Simultaneously, we can also only speculate as to any alternate intentions he has with it and whether those would directly link to the stability of his marriage to Bianca Censori.