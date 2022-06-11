Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence After Being Named In NeNe Leakes’ Bravo Lawsuit

Nearly two years after she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta for what was the second time, NeNe Leakes decided in April to sue Bravo. Also included in the suit are NBCUniversal, the other production companies involved in filming and some of the executive producers, including Andy Cohen -- all of which are being sued for an unspecified amount in compensation. The TV personality accuses them of fostering a “racially insensitive” workplace culture, citing several specific incidents with her former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. And now, Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence on the lawsuit evoking her name.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reacts To NeNe Leakes Accusations

Most notably, NeNe Leakes affirmed in her suit that she was the “target of systemic racism” from her co-star, who later went on to headline Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy series. Allegedly, Kim Zolciak-Biermann utilized racial stereotypes and slurs while filming Real Housewives of Atlanta in the earlier seasons. And Leakes’ complaints about the behavior were purportedly met with inaction by the network at first and then Leakes’ ouster later on. In a teaser clip of OWN’s The Nightcap with Carlos King, shared with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak-Biermann denied the accusations, saying in part:

I mean, [NeNe Leakes] knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me. That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann – who is joined in the segment by other early Real Housewives of Atlanta alums for a mini-reunion – seems to be implying that she might sue her ex-castmate over these claims after the current lawsuit gets settled. If so, NeNe Leakes’ legal problems could continue for some time. But we won’t know much more until the remainder of the episode premieres tonight, June 11. What we do know is that Leakes’ other co-star Kandi Burruss, who remains a RHOA star to this day, has weighed in that she doesn’t put much stock in the racism allegations herself.

To be clear, though, NeNe Leakes isn’t suing Kim Zolciak-Biermann, only the higher ups allegedly involved. Speaking to TMZ in May, the 54-year-old explained that the reason for her filing the lawsuit after all this time is because she believes she’s being “blacklisted” by the network for speaking up, noting she hasn’t been able to work in over three years because of it. She also hinted that the white “head of the corporation” had insinuated that she was playing at being a white woman because of her blonde hair. All in all, Leakes told the outlet that the main goal of her lawsuit is to “stop discrimination against Black women.”

NeNe Leakes Is Currently Experiencing Other Legal Issues

More recently, too, another lawsuit concerning the Real Housewives of Atlanta fan-favorite has surfaced, only this time she’s the one being sued. Namely, the wife of the TV personality's reported boyfriend is accusing her of ending their marriage with their extramarital affair. Subsequently, the woman is asking for $100,000 in compensation due to emotional stress, humiliation and loss of affection.

NeNe Leakes later addressed the cheating allegations by the woman on her Instagram Live, via Us Weekly. She stated that being deemed a “husband stealer” in the wake of losing her husband, Gregg, to cancer was just “too much.” Leakes added:

And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never. Nobody want to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.

Whatever the case (or cases) may be, it seems like the reality star has a whole lot of drama on her plate at the moment. We’ll find out what more Kim Zolciak-Biermann might plan to add to it when her stint on The Nightcap airs tonight, June 11, on OWN at 10 p.m. EST! And for the latest drama over on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, check out new episodes of Season 14 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo or next day with Peacock Premium.