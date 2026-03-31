After Two Big Sitcoms Were Cancelled, My Eyes Are Peeled For What NBC Will Do With Its Last Comedies On The Bubble

Spring is the time of year to start keeping an eye on the broadcast networks for renewals and cancellations, and the 2026 TV schedule is no exception despite CBS getting an early jump with a mass-renewal back in January. That said, CBS also cancelled two of its primetime entries, and the end of DMV combined with the already-confirmed end of The Neighborhood means it’s losing half of its half-hour comedies in one fell swoop. In light of fewer laughs on CBS until new series are announced, I’m now keeping an eye on NBC, which currently still has two sitcoms that haven’t been renewed or cancelled.

At the time of writing on the comedy front, NBC hasn’t officially renewed or cancelled either The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins or Stumble, while St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place are already set for the 2026-2027 TV schedule. Interestingly, each of the renewed shows is paired with one of the on-the-bubble shows in primetime, with Reggie Dinkins following St. Denis on Tuesday nights and Stumble following Happy’s Place on Friday nights prior to its Season 1 finale in mid-March.

Both of the shows still waiting for good news from NBC fall into the mockumentary genre, which has traditionally been successful for the network with hits like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and now St. Denis Medical over the years. One St. Denis star even shared her take on why the mockumentary format is still so popular.

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But is there such a thing as too many mockumentaries on one network, when NBC already has one going strong? The network didn’t even finish airing the full season of The Paper, a.k.a. the Office spinoff available streaming with a Peacock subscription, although the comedy was renewed for a second season on the streamer. Happy’s Place is currently the network’s only traditional multi-camera sitcom with a live studio audience.

Of course, a show’s future isn’t going to be decided just based on its format, and Deadline previously reported in February that Stumble was NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series of the 2025-2026 season. The comedy from Liz Astrof and Jeff Astrof is reportedly a bigger hit with critics than with viewers, at least insofar as the number of viewers who tune in regularly. At the time, Reggie Dinkins hadn't been airing long enough for the kind of data needed for an informed prediction.

Now, in the wake of CBS cancelling two of its four half-hour sitcoms, TVLine reports that Reggie Dinkins is a "safe bet" to be renewed, while Stumble is "a long shot." As a fan of both shows, I'm hoping that Stumble gains more steam and earns a renewal, even if that means staying on Friday nights.

Reggie Dinkins brought more star power to primetime with Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe as the headliners, along with the more enviable Monday night slot between St. Denis Medical and The Voice. Stumble's most recognizable series regular is Taran Killam, with the SNL and High Potential vet delivering some of the show's best laughs. (ABC also has two sitcoms on the bubble.)

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So, will Reggie Dinkins and/or Stumble join St. Denis and Happy's Place in the 2026-2027 TV schedule, or join CBS' DMV and The Neighborhood in ending for good this spring? Only time will tell, but new episodes of Reggie Dinkins are still airing on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and both shows can be found streaming on Peacock.