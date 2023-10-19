Rick And Morty's Season 7 Premiere Made Me Realize One Important Thing About The Justin Roiland Recasting

Rick and Morty Season 7 has finally premiered, and I say "finally" because it feels like it's been a topic of discussion for some time. That's thanks in no small part to the fact the series had to sever ties with co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, who faced legal charges and allegations of domestic violence. The call was easy for the Adult Swim series, but as other shows Roiland worked on found ways around him, fans wondered how he'd be erased from this show that made him such a big name.

After all, Justin Roiland voiced both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Replacing both title characters, in addition to the other minor recurring characters he voiced, was going to be a tall order. It was also one that Solar Opposites, another series where Roiland voiced a major character, sidestepped completely by hiring Dan Stevens, who sounded nothing like him. Rick and Morty decided to go with soundalike actors, which I appreciated, but accepted it would come with one major hurdle that would make or break my enjoyment of the series when it returned.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

I Assumed It Would Take Time To Adjust To Justin Roiland's Replacements

Justin Roiland has a voice that's difficult to replicate, so much so that the Rick and Morty team needed multiple voice actors to fill the roles that he played. So when I saw the premiere episode featured Rick, Morty and Mr. Poopybutthole, I let out a sigh. Hearing three iconic characters in one episode was going to be a true test of how similar the three replacements sounded and if it would be a distraction.

I told myself that even if the voices sounded different, I would stick with it and Rick and Morty Season 7 a a whole. I wanted to believe that something as superficial as the voice wouldn't be enough to turn me off a show I watched for six seasons, but I'll admit the fear was still there when the time came to tune in. Was Justin Roiland some magic voice the show just couldn't live without? Fortunately, my fear melted away once I got into the episode, and soon realized the voice changes weren't a big deal at all.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

I Had Completely Forgotten The Changed Voices During The Episode

Once Rick and Morty's premiere episode started, I was in. It wasn't until towards the end of the episode I openly recognized I hadn't thought about the voice changes at all, nor the controversy with Justin Roiland that dominated conversation all throughout the offseason. This was thanks in part to the wild cameo by Hugh Jackman, which made the premiere an instant classic.

Outside of that, though, I came to the realization that the success of Rick and Morty didn't rest on Justin Roiland's ramblings he did as Rick, Morty and other characters. It's the wild moments with big names, the goofy sci-fi fun and the litany of characters with seasons of established lore like Bird Person and Squanchy that make this show great. Suffice it to say that I'm not worried about the rest of the season, and I'm excited to enjoy the rest of this season with that out of my mind.

Rick and Morty airs new episodes on Adult Swim on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET. Those wanting to watch old episodes can do so with a Max subscription and compare the new and old as they watch Season 7.