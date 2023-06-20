Solar Opposites Debuts Dan Stevens As Justin Roiland's Replacement For Season 4, And It's Hilariously British

Back in January, shortly after he was fired from Rick & Morty, Justin Roiland was also let go from the Hulu shows Koala Man and Solar Opposites. While it has yet to be announced who will take over Roiland’s vocal duties on the former two pieces of programming, Hulu has announced that Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens will succeed him as the voice of Korvo in Season 4. The streaming service shared this big news with a clip debuting Stevens as Korvo, and it’s hilariously British.

For the Hulu subscribers wondering if Stevens will be doing his best to sound like Roiland in the next season of Solar Opposites, that absolutely will not be the case. The man who played Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey’s first three seasons will be rocking his natural accent, but not to worry, as the show has come up with a reason for why Korvo will sound so different, as you’ll see below.

Who would have thought using the Cheers dartboard would have led to such a drastic status quo change on an animated adult comedy series? (Also, am I wrong for thinking $100,000 is too steep for that piece of classic TV memorabilia?) Luckily, it takes mere seconds to cure Korvo of his dart injury thanks to the voice-fixing ray, but rather than firing the ray again to try and get his voice back to normal, Thomas Middleditch’s Terry puts the kibosh on that, preferring the way his partner sounds now. Even better for the Dan Stevens fans out there, every time Solar Opposites includes a flashback, we’ll hear him as Korvo rather than Justin Roiland thanks to the use of “chronitons.”

As shared in THR’s original casting report, Solar Opposites marks Stevens’ second collaboration with 20th Television Animation, having previously lent his voice to two episodes of Apple TV+’s Central Park. The actor’s other major credits include The Guest, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Legion, and he’ll also be leading the cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, one of the slated 2024 movies. Along with Middleditch sticking around, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will continue respectively voicing Yumyulack and Jesse in Season 4.

